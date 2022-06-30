 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Morganton News Herald is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by AMOREM
top story

Burke's jobless rate rises

  • 0
resume generic pic

Many manufacturing companies in Burke County have job openings. 

 Metro Creative Connection

The unemployment rate in Burke County rose slightly in May, but continues to hover just above 3%.

The county’s jobless rate rose to 3.4% in May, up from 3% in April, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. With 40,784 people in the labor force, that means 1,367 are unemployed.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area unemployment rate also rose to 3.4% in May, up from 3.1% in April. That means with 174,425 in the labor force, 5,959 are unemployed. Of the 15 metro areas of the state, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton area tied with the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area for the fifth lowest jobless rate for May.

The state’s unemployment rate in May also was at 3.4%, according to the commerce department.

Hundreds of jobs are available in Burke County in manufacturing, retail, food service, education, health care and government sectors. To search for a job, visit www.ncworks.gov or visit the Morganton job center office on East Union Street in Morganton.

People are also reading…

The state’s unemployment update for June is scheduled to be released Friday, July 22.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Planned Parenthood could share data about abortion seekers with big tech companies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert