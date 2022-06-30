Burke's jobless rate rises

The unemployment rate in Burke County rose slightly in May, but continues to hover just above 3%.

The county’s jobless rate rose to 3.4% in May, up from 3% in April, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. With 40,784 people in the labor force, that means 1,367 are unemployed.

The Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan statistical area unemployment rate also rose to 3.4% in May, up from 3.1% in April. That means with 174,425 in the labor force, 5,959 are unemployed. Of the 15 metro areas of the state, the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton area tied with the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area for the fifth lowest jobless rate for May.

The state’s unemployment rate in May also was at 3.4%, according to the commerce department.

Hundreds of jobs are available in Burke County in manufacturing, retail, food service, education, health care and government sectors. To search for a job, visit www.ncworks.gov or visit the Morganton job center office on East Union Street in Morganton.

The state’s unemployment update for June is scheduled to be released Friday, July 22.