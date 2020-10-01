Bus system to offer free ride to vote

HICKORY – To ensure all citizens have access to their right to vote, Greenway Public Transportation will offer a free ride to the polls during the 2020 general elections in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke Counties.
This offer includes a ride to and from voting sites along fixed or flex routes in Catawba, Burke and Alexander Counties, as well as call-in-advance van service from their home to their polling place and back in all four counties.
Early voting for general elections in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander and Burke Counties begins Thursday, Oct. 15. The offer for free early voting transportation will conclude on Friday, Oct. 30 in Alexander and Burke Counties, and Saturday, Oct. 31 in Catawba County. Transportation to the polls also will be provided by Greenway on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3.
During early voting, voters may vote at any early voting site in their county, but on Election Day, voters must vote at their designated neighborhood precinct.
Early voting sites in Burke County are as follows, with voting locations along a public transit route noted with an asterisk (*):
» Burke County Senior Center*
» Burke County Board of Elections*
» Rutherford College Town Hall (by deviation request),
» Hildebran Library
» Glen Alpine Town Hall
To locate your Election Day neighborhood precinct, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010 or visit vt.ncsbe.gov/reglkup/.
The van service offer is conditional based on vehicle availability, so voters are asked to call ahead to make travel arrangements at least three days in advance of a desired trip.
Greenway’s regular or fixed bus route maps and schedules can be found at mygreenway.org.
The Greenway Scheduling Office may be reached at 828-464-9444 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. All are welcome to call and ask for transportation to vote.
