Business celebrating Independent Bookstore Day with author showcase

Adventure Bound Books has announced plans to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 24, with a number of activities.
The downtown Morganton business’ celebration will be highlighted by an indie author showcase including writers Jane Snipes, Nicholas Barker, Sandra Warren, Doug Gouge, Patricia Ann Ledford, Joe Garrick, and Frank and Nancy Juliano.
“Each author will have their own booth and books will be available to purchase at the event,” said Anna Brown-Walker, events coordinator for Adventure Bound Books.
According to Indie Bound, a repository of information on independent bookstores, Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day celebration by hundreds of stores across all 50 states.
“Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April,” Indie Bound’s description says. “Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different. But in addition to authors, live music, cupcakes, scavenger hunts, kids events, art tables, readings, barbecues, contests and other fun stuff, there are exclusive books and literary items that you can only get on that day. Not before. Not after. Nowhere else.”
Adventure Bound will open its doors to customers at 10 a.m. that day and will feature exclusive merchandise, along with treats from Emma’s Cookie Creations, Brown-Walker said.
At 3:30 p.m., the festivities will move to the Morganton Community House at 120 N. King St., which is where the author showcase will occur.
“(The showcase) will promote our local, self-published authors and give customers a chance to talk with them about their books one on one,” Brown-Walker said. “There will be several talented writers representing a variety of genres, including historical fiction, thriller-suspense, children’s books, alternative history and fantasy, and resume writing.”
Masks and social distancing will be required throughout the event.
Adventure Bound Books is at 120 N. Sterling St.
For information, call 828-475-6955 or visit adventureboundbooks.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.