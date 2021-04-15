Business celebrating Independent Bookstore Day with author showcase

Adventure Bound Books has announced plans to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 24, with a number of activities.

The downtown Morganton business’ celebration will be highlighted by an indie author showcase including writers Jane Snipes, Nicholas Barker, Sandra Warren, Doug Gouge, Patricia Ann Ledford, Joe Garrick, and Frank and Nancy Juliano.

“Each author will have their own booth and books will be available to purchase at the event,” said Anna Brown-Walker, events coordinator for Adventure Bound Books.

According to Indie Bound, a repository of information on independent bookstores, Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day celebration by hundreds of stores across all 50 states.

“Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country on the last Saturday in April,” Indie Bound’s description says. “Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different. But in addition to authors, live music, cupcakes, scavenger hunts, kids events, art tables, readings, barbecues, contests and other fun stuff, there are exclusive books and literary items that you can only get on that day. Not before. Not after. Nowhere else.”

