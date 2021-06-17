Business owner receives statewide recognition for food relief efforts

“I knew there had to be a better way. I told my husband I wanted to start a plant-based meal company that would provide healthy meals to support those who were living a plant-based lifestyle and to support those who were food insecure with an equally delicious healthy meal.”

“I love this community and appreciate the great work so many are doing to improve the lives of our neighbors,” Rice said. “I believe we have all been blessed with special gifts and talents, and it’s our responsibility to share them with one another. My community volunteerism started when I joined Morganton Junior Women’s Club and Morganton Service League. These two organizations guided my volunteer involvement for years. We planted trees at Burke Hospice, renovated what is now Martha’s Park, collected school supplies for children at Southmountain Children and Family Services, hosted Prom Project, prepared meals at BUCM and the list goes on. I had the opportunity to meet many amazing women during my time with these organizations, and I encourage everyone to reach out to our nonprofits and get involved.”