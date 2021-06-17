Business owner receives statewide recognition for food relief efforts

A local resident made a special effort to make sure people didn’t go hungry while the coronavirus pandemic put so many employees and business owners out of work last year.
Chasity Poteat Rice has been recognized for her dedication to the community with a 2021 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.
The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. The locally based organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominations to send to the governor’s office, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator.
“A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients,” Pitts said.
Rice is a former executive director of the Burke County United Way (2015-18), and has served in leadership positions at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. She serves on the board of directors for Burke United Christian Ministries and Burke Education Foundation Inc.
She marshaled the resources of her company, C2Life, which creates and sells nutritious meals, to provide food to people in need during COVID-19.
“In 2020, Chasity facilitated the donation of 35,000 pounds of food to support 15 different organizations and their food pantries, shelters and senior feeding programs in our region,” her nomination reads. “She set up production facilities at two Burke County schools that assisted in providing 550,000 meals to local children.”
Rice worked with Daniel Wall, director of child nutrition at BCPS, on the project there.
“I would like to say how proud I am to live in a community where people aren’t afraid to think outside of the box to solve a problem,” Rice said. “I had a conversation with Mr. Wall about food distribution to our students. He shared that they were limited to the type of food they could provide, due to packaging and distribution constraints. I asked if he would have any interest in using our commercial packaging equipment to provide healthier nutritional options, and he said yes.”
She saw to the installation of two pieces of commercial packaging equipment, one at Walter Johnson Middle School and one at Draughn High School.
“We trained kitchen staff, sourced trays for the food and film to safely wrap the product and even worked the production line with his team,” Rice said.
Dr. Mike Swan, superintendent of Burke County Public Schools, is grateful for Rice’s help.
“Mrs. Rice is so deserving of this award,” Swan said. “Chasity, Charlie and their company C2Life jumped into action early in the pandemic to help Burke County Public Schools feed kids. They have a partnership with The Good Kitchen, which donated more than 25,000 meals last March right after schools shut down, but they didn’t stop there. By April, C2Life had donated equipment, including conveyor belts, that helped our child nutrition team package thousands of meals for students. Mrs. Rice has such a big heart for helping people, especially children, and we are so grateful for her servant leadership in the community and her partnership with BCPS.”
C2Life has donated healthy food to people in Burke, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell counties over the past year.
“Chasity has been helping BUCM to help the food insecure in Burke County by donating large quantities of food to the soup kitchen and food pantry,” said Alice Horton, executive director of Burke United Christian Ministries. “We are blessed to have her expertise and business sense on our board of directors. Chasity is obviously dedicated to her community and the greater good. She is a well-deserved winner of this honor, and we are proud she is part of the BUCM family.”
Kevin Baxter, vice chancellor and chief campus officer for the Morganton campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, nominated Rice for the award. Rice served as a member of the NCSSM-Morganton Student Experience Steering Team.
“Chasity was one of the first people I met upon relocating to Burke County in early 2017,” Baxter said. “At the time, she was directing the United Way and showed immediate enthusiasm for the new campus of NCSSM and opportunities to promote community service, engagement and partnerships among our incoming student body and workforce.”
Rice earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, with a concentration in marketing and management, from Western Carolina University, according to her LinkedIn profile. She worked in marketing and management positions in Asheville and Morganton while pursuing volunteer opportunities. While at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, she served as director of volunteer and retail services (2012-13), director of community education (2013-14) and vice-president of marketing and outreach (2014-15).
“Throughout my career, it became clear to me working with and serving others was where I was being led,” Rice said. “I spent many years promoting access to health care services, whether it was surgical services or end of life support and care. When I left Burke Hospice to join the team at BCUW, I was able to utilize my education, experiences, relationships and passion for service to increase awareness of the important work BCUW was doing.”
She is proud to have increased the volunteer base the local United Way relies on, as well as community engagement through financial contributions and “hands-on service.”
“We initiated Read Across America within Burke County Public Schools and hosted a variety of volunteer projects to support local nonprofits during the national UW Day of Action,” Rice said.
She and her husband, Charlie, were inspired to create C2Life after they completed a 12-week lifestyle education program at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville called CHIP (Complete Health Improvement Program).
“The program was focused on a whole-food, plant-based lifestyle as a proven way to arrest, reverse and prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s and even cancer,” Rice said. “While completing the program, I visited a local nonprofit with volunteers preparing bags of groceries for several hundred clients. When I looked inside the bags, I expected to see dried rice and beans, canned fruits, meats and vegetables, but what I saw was everything I was learning not to eat: (foods that were) heavily processed, high in sugar, (with) empty calories. I knew the organization was only distributing what had been donated, but it was clear to me they were unintentionally perpetuating hunger, poor health and chronic illness by distributing unhealthy food items to those who were depending on them for access to nutrition.
“I knew there had to be a better way. I told my husband I wanted to start a plant-based meal company that would provide healthy meals to support those who were living a plant-based lifestyle and to support those who were food insecure with an equally delicious healthy meal.”
People who purchase meals from C2Life fund donations of healthy meals to people in need, according to c2life.org.
She said Morganton and Burke County inspire her volunteer efforts.
“I love this community and appreciate the great work so many are doing to improve the lives of our neighbors,” Rice said. “I believe we have all been blessed with special gifts and talents, and it’s our responsibility to share them with one another. My community volunteerism started when I joined Morganton Junior Women’s Club and Morganton Service League. These two organizations guided my volunteer involvement for years. We planted trees at Burke Hospice, renovated what is now Martha’s Park, collected school supplies for children at Southmountain Children and Family Services, hosted Prom Project, prepared meals at BUCM and the list goes on. I had the opportunity to meet many amazing women during my time with these organizations, and I encourage everyone to reach out to our nonprofits and get involved.”
She expressed appreciation for being recognized with the award.
“I am deeply humbled to be presented with one of the 2021 Governors Volunteer Service Awards, and I am honored to have been nominated by Kevin Baxter,” Rice said. “I share this award with my family — my son, Matthew Lehn, who volunteered delivering food during the pandemic; my daughter, Olivia Lehn, who has spent countless hours volunteering alongside me with Morganton Service League; to my husband, Charlie Rice, who encourages me daily to pursue my passion. I appreciate the support of my business partner, Karen Teed, American Food Service and our friends at Sysco-Charlotte, The Good Kitchen and the awesome C2Life volunteers who have helped and continue to help advance our work.”
Baxter said Rice continues to inspire him.
“She has been a steadfast supporter — a true friend (who) opens my eyes daily to opportunities for us to make a difference in our community,” he said.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.