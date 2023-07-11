Vanguard Furniture announced Monday that its board of directors has unanimously elected Andy Bray as the organization's next chief executive officer. Andy Bray, who currently serves as president, will succeed John Bray, the company's co-founder, and current CEO. The senior Bray will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.

In announcing the appointment, John Bray, noted, “the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership. No one in or outside our organization is better prepared, suited, or qualified to lead Vanguard Furniture.

“Little is expected to change on a day-to-day basis as Andy has served as President since 2012 and has been the driver of our merchandising and strategic planning over the last decade in which we have nearly tripled our sales. He was the architect of the conceptually simple but logistically complex, Make it Yours Bedroom program, positioning Vanguard as the ultimate resource for custom furniture. He led the technology to allow 3D visualization of consumer generated designs with instantaneous price quotes as options are revised. Most importantly he led the company as we successfully navigated the COVID/Supply Chain/Labor roller coaster. He is ready to take the reins which is why the board unanimously approved the appointment.”

Andy Bray began with Vanguard 1993 as a sales representative in Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. His role later expanded to include managing the company’s two retail stores in Ohio and Michigan. He moved back to the factory becoming senior vice president of sales before becoming president. He is active in the industry, opines frequently on home furnishings issues and is currently second vice chair of the AHFA.

“I am humbled and honored to succeed my father as CEO," Andy Bray said. "These are big shoes to fill, which is why he is in the Hall of Fame. No one in our industry could have had a better mentor or wiser counsel. I am committed to preserving and growing the legacy he created, which includes a solid company fueled by excellent craftsmen & artisans, a seasoned sales and leadership team, and a noble vision.”

The senior Bray (John) said, “It’s time to acknowledge Andy’s leadership and contribution to our company’s growth and success. Our leadership team is solid and well-positioned for the future. It is time for me step back, spend more time with the grandkids, pickleball and to work on special projects within the company and community.”

About Vanguard Furniture

Vanguard Furniture is a manufacturer and marketer of case goods and upholstery. It is a family held company, employing 700 associates and, in addition to its newest factory in Morganton, operates manufacturing facilities in Conover, North Carolina and Hillsville, Virginia.

Vanguard Furniture’s mission is to lead home furnishings in style, value, and service with a vision to enrich lives through custom-crafted furniture. It is a founding member of the Sustainable Furniture Council, and its green initiatives include recycling 95% of all post manufacturing waste, recycling paper, fabric scraps, metal, wood scrap, plastic, and corrugated products. It has permanent showrooms in High Point and Las Vegas and participates in the Casual Market in Atlanta. For more information, see www.vanguardfurniture.com