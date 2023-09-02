Burke County has undergone a lot of changes in the last two decades, but one thing has remained steadfast: the perseverance of its workforce.

Right now, the county’s workforce is about 42,000 people deep, said Alan Wood, president and CEO of Burke Development Inc. In August, the county’s unemployment rate was hovering around 3.6% — low by all accounts — and even dipped below 3% at one point.

“One thing I’ll say about our employers and our labor force is they have been very resilient over time,” Wood said. “The employers have had to change and upgrade and upfit to increase their productivity levels, and our employees have continued to have to learn these skills … I think there’s a great partnership there, and I think that should be commended on both sides.”

About 26% of Burke’s labor force still is in manufacturing. Wood said that’s about two times the state average and three times the national average.

“It is a different manufacturing world than it was,” Wood said. “It requires more skills. That’s where the community college comes in. As companies have had to innovate, have upgraded their equipment, you’ve seen improvements in their productivity and our employees have had to increase their skills. That was especially true during ’08, ’09, and even a little before that when you see this changeover from furniture.”

From the bakers to the tool makers and the designers to textile workers, there’s a little bit of everything here in Burke County, and the skills those workers possess are being passed on to future generations through apprenticeship programs like the one at Western Piedmont Community College.

“We have to continue to see those skills in our youth as they go forward because there are some really good paying jobs within these and within the skilled trades that we have people here who are capable of doing them and the retraining continues,” Wood said. “It’s a never-ending process of learning to or being able to upgrade your skills, and that’s what our labor force does and that’s what our employers have done to stay here, to stay in our community and to grow.”

At Continental, employees are hard at work making electronic brake systems and electronic air suspensions, said David Jones, plant manager over the company’s two Morganton plants. He said Continental has between 450 and 500 employees in Burke County.

“We have a great product, we work for an excellent company, but what really makes the difference is the commitment, the expertise that our employees bring to the table every day,” Jones said. “As we are building life-saving technology that all of us count on in an emergency when we’ve got our family in the vehicle with us. But the commitment, the dedication, the knowledge and expertise they bring, that’s really what makes the difference and we are incredibly proud of our workforce.”

Continental celebrated its 30th anniversary late last year.

“We always like to think of it … that the payroll is money we’re putting into the local Burke County economy, the Morganton and the Burke County economy, and we feel really good that we’ve been able to do that, to provide very, very stable, good jobs, technically critical jobs on a safety product that our automotive industry needs and that with lots of employers have come and gone in the last three decades, our Continental plant has remained strong and we continue to be steadfast.”

Valdese Weavers, a 100% employee-owned company, shared that sentiment.

“Our employees really are the lifeline behind the business and without them we wouldn’t be able to make the products that we make, so we love that they have an ownership in the company, in what we do,” said Christy Almond, vice president of marketing and merchandising for Valdese Weavers.

They have around 800 employees and are looking to hire more, Almond said, and their products are distributed globally.

“They all have a piece in the puzzle of what makes our products, our beautiful products that go throughout the world,” Almond said.

Wood said the employees are what keep our economy and workforce strong.

“When we look to recruit companies here, it is the fact that in our community, as in a lot of rural communities, there’s still people who understand the value of being creative and being able to actually make products,” Wood said. “I think that’s what has kept us strong and hopefully will allow us to continue to grow in the future.”

Both companies currently are hiring. Learn more by visiting their websites at www.continental.com/en-us/ and www.valdeseweavers.com. Find other jobs by visiting www.ncworks.gov.