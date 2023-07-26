RALEIGH ― CommScope, a global leader in telecommunications and network connectivity, has announced it will invest $60.3 million to expand its fiber-optic cable manufacturing operations in Catawba County, creating 250 new jobs. The expansion will upgrade CommScope’s current facilities to increase the company’s capacity to produce fiber-optic cable.

“With America’s top workforce, accessible transportation networks and proximity to critical supply chains, we believe CommScope will continue to be successful in doing business here,” said Christopher Chung, CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC). “We are proud a homegrown company such as CommScope has chosen to expand its operations in our state and will play such an important role in broadband expansion in North Carolina and across the country.”

Headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, CommScope provides telecommunications and network solutions from development to manufacturing, installation and network support, providing end-to-end solutions for wired and wireless networks. The company began in coaxial cable production for cable TV and broadband and now provides technical and infrastructure support for high-speed internet. The company has been a leader in the communications technology space for 45 years. While salaries will vary by position, the average wage will be $57,444, which is higher than Catawba County’s average wage of $52,172.

The EDPNC provided expertise on this project, particularly with a focus on the Catawba area, highlighting the value the North Carolina workforce has to offer as well as the abundance of manufacturing talent in the area. The EDPNC team also connected CommScope with local, state and federal partners and funding opportunities.

