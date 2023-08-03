Chris Snyder started at Food Lion as a bagger the day before he turned 17.

Thirty-five years later, he’s now the assistant store manager of the store in the Fiddlers Run shopping center on Enola Road in Morganton.

“What kept me with the company was the people,” Snyder said. “Starting off with my store manager, Greg Simmons, he was phenomenal. He knew what to do, he was very patient, very confident and he kept challenging me to do more, and that’s kind of the way the company runs. If you want to do more, there’s always challenges for you to move into.”

Snyder was recognized by Food Lion in a news release sent last month honoring employees who have dedicated years of their lives to the grocery store.

He said he stayed as a bagger for a few years, became a cashier and started helping out in the fresh departments. He eventually became a stocker in the grocery department, and remained in that role until he was 26. After that, Snyder said he was promoted to grocery manager.

“There’s always challenges, and when you rise to one, there’s always another one,” Snyder said. “A new opportunity ahead.”

Snyder said it was opportunity that brought him to Morganton for the first time.

“The company always tries to match you up as best possible, your personality, with the store manager,” Snyder said. “At the time (of the promotion) I matched up very well with another store manager in the Morganton area. I worked with him for about five years.”

Eight years ago, he was promoted to assistant store manager, where he now has responsibilities like recruiting, customer service, stocking and ordering for the store, making sure product on the shelves is fresh and any other tasks that come before him during the day.

At the end of the day, though, it’s the people that have kept him there.

“It’s the people I work with, the customers that come in, the community that our stores are in,” Snyder said. “We’re a big part of our community. We take pride in making sure that our customers are fed and are happy with what we provide.”

Snyder joked while the milestone does make him feel a little old, the last 35 years have been great.

“It has been a great, tremendous 35 years,” Snyder said. “I can’t imagine how my life would’ve been if I had not stayed with the company.”