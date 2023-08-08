There’s been a lot of rumors stirring on the future of dining in downtown Morganton, so here’s a look at what’s going on with Morganton’s eateries.

Root and Vine

The upscale dining establishment that’s been operating for more than a decade at the corner of West Union and King streets is looking to unfurl a new leaf as it moves in the coming months.

Aimee Perez, owner of Root and Vine, was approved for a $30,000 small business loan by the Morganton City Council at its meeting Monday night. She has created a new LLC called RV Uprooted

The loan is one of two the council approved for the restaurant as it looks to move to 216 E. Union St., which currently houses the Downtown Sports Bar and Lounge. The owner of that building, Jerry Norville, also was approved for a $75,000 loan to help get the building in shape for Root and Vine’s upcoming move.

Root and Vine became entangled in court proceedings earlier this year when its current property owner, E&E Properties, filed a complaint asking the courts to order the restaurant to vacate the premises on the grounds of a broken lease.

A magistrate granted the eviction, but Root and Vine appealed the decision a week later and requested a trial by jury. Another jury won’t be in session for civil court proceedings until the end of October.

Information from the city indicates Root and Vine has ambitions of being up and running in its new location by Nov. 1.

The News Herald reached out to the owner of Root and Vine's current location about plans for the building's future, but he declined to comment with the building still occupied.

Downtown Sports Bar

With Root and Vine setting up shop on East Union Street, what will happen to the Downtown Sports Bar?

Owner Lawrence Hague told The News Herald the business is in the process of winding down its operation on East Union Street as it gets equipment moved into a new spot on North Sterling Street, which housed Sterling Grill and Lounge until it closed earlier this year.

But it won’t just be a bar setting up shop there: Hague said the business will be opening the door on a new opportunity -- Uptown Wings Bar.

“As much as I love the sports bar, we’re not going to focus on that this go around,” Hague said. “We’re going to be more food centric throughout the week.”

The restaurant will specialize in wings, and Hague said they plan to offer between 50-60 different sauces and rubs for them. There will be more options for lunch and some vegetarian options, Hague said. The final menu still is in the works.

He said when it opens, the restaurant will be offering lunch Monday through Friday, opening at 11 a.m. It’ll be open for dinner seven days a week. It will be open until midnight most nights, and until 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Lunch hours may extend into the weekend once the restaurant gets up and running, Hague said. He said he hopes to open by the end of this month or before the Historic Morganton Festival on Sept. 8 and 9.