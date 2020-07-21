Businesses hanging in there through Phase 2

It’s been a long several months for businesses across the state as officials weigh the pros and cons of reopening.
Angela Shores, owner of Adventure Bound Books in downtown Morganton, said she’s taken things slow with reopening.
“I’m seeing sort of some of what we used to see during normal things,” Shores said. “We’re getting walk-ins, folks that are just out and about looking to see what’s open downtown.”
While her business was deemed essential during Phase 1 and could have stayed open, she said she chose to close and encouraged online shopping.
“I’m continuing to encourage people to shop online to our website or call or email and order books that I will either ship out or that they can come and real quick, front door, curbside pickup, so that if they do still feel like it’s safer at home, then they can have that option to still access books and pick up without having to come in.”
Online shopping has dropped down a bit, Shores said, but the number of people who are calling and emailing to place orders has stayed steady through the pandemic.
Shores said she appreciates the patience the community has had while she tries to navigate what’s best for her business and family throughout the pandemic.
“I appreciate the grace and patience of our local community,” Shores said. “I’m extremely grateful for people’s support and their willingness to wing it with me.”
At The Natural Olive, Manager Linda Knollmeyer said the business was fortunate that it was able to remain open during Phase 1 of reopening.
“We do feel like business is starting to pick up,” Knollmeyer said. “We feel like folks are just kind of venturing out a little bit more, so we have noticed a little bit of an increase in business as well.”
Knollmeyer gave a nod to the city for helping generate more foot traffic downtown.
“I think that the streateries that they have put in place downtown have been really big in getting more folks downtown,” Knollmeyer said. “They feel more safe being outside instead of inside the establishment, so I think that that’s helped businesses as well.”
Ivy Johnson, manager at Catawba Brewing Co.’s Morganton tasting room, also said she thinks the city and state allowing the brewery to expand their seating into the street has helped with business through the weekends.
“That’s helped us out a lot with our capacity levels because we don’t have a lot of space inside,” Johnson said.
But she estimated that business still is down about 30-40 percent compared to a normal year.
“Year to date, we’re down, compared to last year, we’re at 73 percent compared to last year,” Johnson said.
Still, the brewery is starting to get back into the swing of things with music events.
“The customers have been really happy,” Johnson said.
She said Catawba is asking customers to wear masks while they’re ordering drinks at the bar.
“With us, we’re a manufacturer, so if one of us gets sick, we have to shut the whole place down and everybody has to get tested,” Johnson said. “Just trying to protect our employees and our customers.”
Like other businesses, they are hoping everyone will get through this pandemic sooner rather than later.
“We’re just trying to hang in there and do the best we can,” Johnson said.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.