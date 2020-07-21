Businesses hanging in there through Phase 2

It’s been a long several months for businesses across the state as officials weigh the pros and cons of reopening.

Angela Shores, owner of Adventure Bound Books in downtown Morganton, said she’s taken things slow with reopening.

“I’m seeing sort of some of what we used to see during normal things,” Shores said. “We’re getting walk-ins, folks that are just out and about looking to see what’s open downtown.”

While her business was deemed essential during Phase 1 and could have stayed open, she said she chose to close and encouraged online shopping.

“I’m continuing to encourage people to shop online to our website or call or email and order books that I will either ship out or that they can come and real quick, front door, curbside pickup, so that if they do still feel like it’s safer at home, then they can have that option to still access books and pick up without having to come in.”

Online shopping has dropped down a bit, Shores said, but the number of people who are calling and emailing to place orders has stayed steady through the pandemic.

Shores said she appreciates the patience the community has had while she tries to navigate what’s best for her business and family throughout the pandemic.