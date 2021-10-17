Buster borrows my ladder – again – Burke County Notebook

My misgivings could be understood when my friend Buster came over recently to borrow our extension ladder. The last time he used it was to create mischief at the old courthouse square in Morganton by sneaking a U.S. flag mask and a Harriet Tubman T-shirt on the Confederate statue.
“What exactly are you going to use it for this time?” I asked him.
“I know, I know.” He laughed, seeing my suspicious squint. “Just household stuff. The gutters need cleaning out with all these autumn leaves.”
After he loaded it into his pick-up, we had a nice visit on the back porch watching trees swaying, brown leaves twirling down in the breeze.
Health is a favorite topic, but we limit ourselves to five minutes each, since at our age, the conversation could go on all day.
Then Buster wanted to sing the praises of duct tape, for some reason. “It’s good for everything!” He droned on so long about its virtues, that I decided to interrupt.
“Hey, Buster, did I tell you about my T-shirt quilt? I found 30 old T-shirts that had special meaning for me, and Opportunity Threads on U.S. 70 in Carbon City turned them into a super cool blanket.”
“Yeah, I did that, too.”
“Really?”
“I had all these old shirts from Star Wars movies and rock shows, and after I cut them up and dropped them off at the factory, I found out the shirts were vintage, rare and collectible. Worth hundreds of dollars if I’d kept them intact.”
“Oh, dear. But would you have wanted to sell them?”
“Not really.” He sighed. “Now I have a great blanket with Led Zeppelin, Darth Vader and Grateful Dead staring at me.”
We both agreed it was a plus to have the worker-owned business, Opportunity Threads, started by Morganton resident, Molly Hemstreet, in our town.
Buster said, “I guess I could have tried taping those fronts and backs of the cut-up T-shirts together with duct tape. Might have reduced the value a little.”
He kept on talking about that sticky silver tape.
“Buster, here’s a funny story. I was confused one day after I heard this headline on the news: ‘Tennessee bride arrested and charged with BEING a police officer after a fight broke out at her wedding.’”
“What?”
“I mis-heard it. The bride was charged with BITING a police officer.”
“Ha. I mis-hear things all the time. I thought I heard once on the news that a Congressman SLAPPED on the Capitol steps to protest the end of the rental eviction ban. Wondered if he was maybe doing a new music thing, like ‘rapped’ or something.”
“So what did he really do?”
“The Congressman SLEPT on the Capitol steps.”
I said, “I once thought an ad said, “SPEEDOS take the fun out of summer entertaining’ and wondered about that, since guys in Speedos kind of make summer more fun. It turned out to be ‘mosquitos.’”
Buster came back with, “I thought a radio weather announcer said, ‘Keep the REINDEER handy this weekend,’ when it was, ‘Keep the rain gear handy.’”
We violated our five-minute rule on health to talk for a while about hearing tests.
I wasn’t overly surprised when Buster asked if he could borrow some duct tape before he left. We had one extra roll I gave him.
The next day I drove to Hickory and gritted my teeth as usual passing Exit 119 on I-40 and the huge Confederate flag. It wasn’t flapping in the wind though, just hanging close against the pole. Kind of unusual since a hefty breeze was blowing. Hm. Upon a closer look, the flag appeared to be closed like an umbrella with a strap around it. Multiple straps. Straps like duct tape?
I turned my car around at the next exit to head west and investigate the Confederate flag at the other end of the county. Same thing. Hanging tight to the pole.
Buster, you’ve done it again.
Gwen Veazey is a member of Morganton Writers’ Group.