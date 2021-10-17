Buster borrows my ladder – again – Burke County Notebook

My misgivings could be understood when my friend Buster came over recently to borrow our extension ladder. The last time he used it was to create mischief at the old courthouse square in Morganton by sneaking a U.S. flag mask and a Harriet Tubman T-shirt on the Confederate statue.

“What exactly are you going to use it for this time?” I asked him.

“I know, I know.” He laughed, seeing my suspicious squint. “Just household stuff. The gutters need cleaning out with all these autumn leaves.”

After he loaded it into his pick-up, we had a nice visit on the back porch watching trees swaying, brown leaves twirling down in the breeze.

Health is a favorite topic, but we limit ourselves to five minutes each, since at our age, the conversation could go on all day.

Then Buster wanted to sing the praises of duct tape, for some reason. “It’s good for everything!” He droned on so long about its virtues, that I decided to interrupt.

“Hey, Buster, did I tell you about my T-shirt quilt? I found 30 old T-shirts that had special meaning for me, and Opportunity Threads on U.S. 70 in Carbon City turned them into a super cool blanket.”

“Yeah, I did that, too.”