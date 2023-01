VALDESE — Work on the old post office in Valdese is underway to turn it into a butcher shop and restaurant. Contractors have been working inside on the plumbing of the building. Highland Family Farms co-owner Kristina Mercer said work on the building is on schedule and she anticipates the business will be open in the summer. The farms raise beef, pork and lamb and the butcher shop will offer those as well as Soutissa, a Waldensian sausage, bacon, brats and sauces.