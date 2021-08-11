Butterfly bench gets renovation and new location

The butterfly bench located at the Burke County Courthouse in downtown Morganton recently was refurbished and placed in a more visible location for the public to enjoy.
The butterfly bench was donated to Burke County by Belle Good Ross in memory of her family members, Marcus Andrew Good, Heather Raine Whisnant and Adrienne Blaire Ross.
Ross’ son, Marcus Andrew Good, died on July 3, 1999, at the age of 24. The family decided to spread Marcus’ ashes at one of his favorite camping spots and during the spreading, Ross noticed a kaleidoscope of black and yellow butterflies that seemed to follow them home. The sight of the butterflies reminded the family of Marcus and Ross’ daughter, Adrienne, who would say “Marc is checking in on us” anytime they saw a black and yellow butterfly.
With the aid of Oak Hill Iron + Wood, the family came up with the butterfly bench as a memorial for Marcus, Heather and Adrienne, with United States Bronze of New York making the personalized plaque.
“My husband and I were quite happy when the bench was placed at the side of the Burke County Courthouse,” Ross said. “Most everyone comes to the courthouse for court, the estate office, or the register of deeds office at one time or another. It seemed a very good location for friends to enjoy the bench and reflect on memories of Adrienne, Marcus and Heather.”
Over time, the paint began to deteriorate, and Ross contacted Burke County to see if anything could be done to refurbish the bench. At the direction of Burke County Manager Bryan Steen, Mark Delehant, general services director, worked with Oak Hill Iron + Wood to restore the bench and place it in a more prominent location near the steps at the main entrance of the Burke County Courthouse.
Ross said, “My husband, Larry Joseph Ross, passed away on Feb. 10, 2017. He was a Burke County native, growing up in the Salem area. He served in the U.S. Army as an airborne sniper during the Vietnam war era. He would be so proud to know of the new location of our bench.”