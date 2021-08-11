Butterfly bench gets renovation and new location

The butterfly bench located at the Burke County Courthouse in downtown Morganton recently was refurbished and placed in a more visible location for the public to enjoy.

The butterfly bench was donated to Burke County by Belle Good Ross in memory of her family members, Marcus Andrew Good, Heather Raine Whisnant and Adrienne Blaire Ross.

Ross’ son, Marcus Andrew Good, died on July 3, 1999, at the age of 24. The family decided to spread Marcus’ ashes at one of his favorite camping spots and during the spreading, Ross noticed a kaleidoscope of black and yellow butterflies that seemed to follow them home. The sight of the butterflies reminded the family of Marcus and Ross’ daughter, Adrienne, who would say “Marc is checking in on us” anytime they saw a black and yellow butterfly.

With the aid of Oak Hill Iron + Wood, the family came up with the butterfly bench as a memorial for Marcus, Heather and Adrienne, with United States Bronze of New York making the personalized plaque.