The Quaker Meadows Society NSDAR presented the DAR Bronze JROTC medal to Cadet Sarah Clark on May 24 at Freedom High School. The annual award is given to an outstanding cadet who has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of cadet training. Participating were Rebecca Pherigo, past Quaker Meadows DAR National Defense Chair and Michelle Flowers, the chapter’s current National Defense Chair.