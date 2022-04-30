Cadets awarded for excellence in leadership, academics

ICARD — The Cavalier Battalion of the Army Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps at East Burke High School held its awards banquet Saturday, April 9, at the school. The event included a formal dinner, awards ceremony and a dance.

Col. Mike Cloy, US Army (Ret.), presented the St Michael’s Chapter 82 Airborne Association JROTC Leadership Award to Cadet Sgt. Dakota Ward for demonstrated leadership excellence. The criteria for the award are that the cadet must be academically in the top 20% of his/her JROTC class, have demonstrated effective leadership skills (sports, academic, JROTC), must be physically fit and must score in the top 20% of the JROTC class.

“His performance in the Cadet Battalion exemplifies superior academic, physical fitness and engaged leadership and reflects distinct credit on him and Cadet Battalion,” said Robert Patton, president of the Morganton-based Col. Alexander Erwin chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, who attended the banquet to present an award and a flag certificate.

Patton presented Cadet Maj. Hunter Setzer with the SAR Bronze JROTC Award, which recognizes an outstanding third-year JROTC cadet in a four-year secondary school program. Candidates considered are in the top 10% of their JROTC program and in the top 25% of their class at school. The recipient must exhibit a high degree of merit with respect to leadership qualities, military bearing, all-around excellence in JROTC activities and community support. The award consists of a bronze medal pendant and ribbon bar.

Cloy joined Janie Matthews, regent of the Quaker Meadows chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and Rebecca Pherigo, National Defense Chair, to present The NSDAR National Defense Committee’s JROTC Bronze Medal Award to Cadet 2nd Lt. Karlyna McDaniel.

“She has demonstrated academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the Reserve Officers Training Corps,” Patton said.

Finally, Patton presented Col. Serenity Thao, battalion commander, with a Certificate of Commendation to the Army JROTC of East Burke High School in recognition of exemplary patriotism in the display of the flag of the United States of America.