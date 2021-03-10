Calendar, COVID, budget updates given at work session

A surprise announcement wasn’t the only item of business at Monday evening’s work session of the Burke County Board of Education, held at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.

In addition to Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam’s announcement that he will step down after nearly a decade on the job to take on a role as executive vice president at Catawba Valley Community College, the board discussed a number of other important topics.

School calendar unchanged

The board discussed the proposed 2021-22 school calendar, which follows the same format as the current school year. Board members spoke favorably about the calendar, which would continue to allow students to have a full two-week break around Christmas and finish the school year by Memorial Day.

The first day of class would be Monday, Aug. 16, and the final day would be Friday, May 27, 2022. Including weekends, winter break would be comprised of Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 and spring break would be April 15-24.