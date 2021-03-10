Calendar, COVID, budget updates given at work session

A surprise announcement wasn’t the only item of business at Monday evening’s work session of the Burke County Board of Education, held at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center.
In addition to Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Putnam’s announcement that he will step down after nearly a decade on the job to take on a role as executive vice president at Catawba Valley Community College, the board discussed a number of other important topics.
School calendar unchanged
The board discussed the proposed 2021-22 school calendar, which follows the same format as the current school year. Board members spoke favorably about the calendar, which would continue to allow students to have a full two-week break around Christmas and finish the school year by Memorial Day.
The first day of class would be Monday, Aug. 16, and the final day would be Friday, May 27, 2022. Including weekends, winter break would be comprised of Dec. 18 to Jan. 2 and spring break would be April 15-24.
For 2021-22 under the proposed calendar, the holidays would be Labor Day on Sept. 6, Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Thanksgiving from Nov. 25-26, Christmas from Dec. 23-24 and on Dec. 27, New Year’s on Dec. 31, Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17, Easter on April 15, 2022, and Memorial Day on May 30, 2022. Vacation days would fall on Nov. 24, Dec. 22, Dec. 28-30 and April 18-22, 2022.
Remote instruction days are scheduled for Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Dec. 20, Feb. 7 and March 18, 2022. Teacher workdays are slated for Aug. 9-10, Aug. 12-13, Dec. 21, and June 1-3, 2022. Mandatory teacher workdays would be Aug. 11 and May 31, 2022. Half-days for students would be Nov. 2, Dec. 2 and May 27, 2022.
The calendar will be included in the consent agenda for this coming Monday’s regular meeting.
COVID-19 updates
Putnam said BCPS had its second COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees last Friday, March 5. Those who received their first dose that day will get the second dose three weeks afterward. More than 700 school system employees have taken the vaccine so far.
The board discussed the possibility of moving toward more widespread in-person learning.
For the week of Feb. 15-21, when schools were in Plans B and C, BCPS Director of Nursing Miranda Michaels reported 51 students and staff were in quarantine due to COVID exposure. Eight of those were due to exposures at school. Sixty students and staff isolated due to symptoms, and 23 positive tests were returned.
For Feb. 22-28, when BPCS moved to Plans A and B, 117 students and staff were quarantined, including 15 exposures at school. In isolation were 114 students and staff and nine tested positive.
And for March 1-7, 125 students and staff were quarantined, including 49 at school. There were 96 students and staff in isolation and there were 12 positive tests.
Proposed 2021-22 budget
BCPS Finance Director Keith Lawson presented the 2021-22 proposed school system budget to the board, noting that system does not intend to request any additional funding from the county.
“We’ll remain revenue-neutral in our request to the commissioners for next year’s funds,” Lawson said. “We’ve assumed a 2% wage increase and a $15 per hour minimum wage. That’s a result of House Bill 5 that was introduced in Raleigh to rectify a situation that was created two years ago in the adopted budget where all state employees were raised to a minimum of $15 per hour, excluding public school system employees.”
Lawson’s report included a beginning unappropriated fund balance as of July 1 of $2,927,981 and a forecast fund balance for July 1, 2022 of $3,369,872, of which $137,475 has been appropriated.
Other items of business
- Draughn High School started its every-five-years accreditation process last week. East Burke High School and Patton High School will do so next week and Freedom High School will be the week after that.
- Burke County wants to locate a new EMS base somewhere along Enola Road, Old Colony Road or Old N.C. Highway 18, Putnam said. The school system is working with the county to explore three sites nearby Mull Elementary School and Patton.
- BCPS’ school improvement plan will appear on next Monday’s consent agenda.
- School system staff continues to explore additional appeals for North Carolina High School Athletic Association conference realignment as it concerns Draughn and Patton, which face extensive added travel under the new plan to start this fall.
- Football field repairs and erosion control around the stadium at Patton are scheduled to cost $36,000.
