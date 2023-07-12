Artists nationwide are invited to register for the Valdese Plein Air Fest 2023, the second annual plein event for oil, acrylic, watercolor and pastel painters held in Valdese and Valdese Lakeside Park.

Registration ends when 40 artists have signed up or on Aug. 15, whichever comes first. Each registered artist may submit one entry from their week of work for judging and a second artwork for sale and/or display. The registration fee (which includes admission for the artist and one guest to the reception on September 16th) is $35.

Awards are:

First prize - $500 plus an exhibition in the RSAF gallery

Second prize - $250

Third prize - $125

People’s choice - $75

The 40 painters who will paint one or more scenes outdoors during daylight hours, on event-stamped canvases, from Sept. 9-15. The event kicks off on with artist check-in at the Valdese Recreation Center on Sept. 9, and a full-morning of events at McGalliard Park as part of Free Family Fun at the Falls, including an instructional session on plein air for kids.

The week continues that night with an artist meet-and-greet. Sept. 10 will see a special chalk-painting event for kids and their parents and grandparents at the Valdese Recreation Center Splash Pad. A Morning Coffee Walk and Talk at Valdese Lakeside Park will be held Sept. 12, and Art Trivia Night on will be held Sept. 13.

The Grand Finale Reception and Wet Paint Sale will be held Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Old Rock School. The evening features the work of the plein air artists, a wet paint sale, the awards for winning entries, live music by Denise Baxter Yoder and Suzanne Williams, peach Bellinis and a wonderful selection of hors d’oeuvres. This is a ticketed event and all attendees must purchase a ticket to be admitted. Your ticket is your entry for one of the fabulous door prizes, including hand-crafted wine by a local winemaker.

Artwork will be judged on Sept. 16 by Conover-based Clay James, who earned his Masters of Fine Arts in Painting from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. James worked for many years in the theatrical industry as a scenic designer and painter, was adjunct professor in the Theater and Art Department for Lenoir-Rhyne University and then Program Coordinator for the Lenoir-Rhyne Art Program.

Artists will have the option this year of having their artwork on display and sale following the event through Sept. 24.

The Rock School Arts Foundation, the Town of Valdese Tourism Office and Friends of the Valdese Recreation are hosting the event.

Full event details and the artist registration forms are available online at valdesepleinairfest.com

About Plein Air and Valdese

Plein air, pronounced "plehn air," is a French term that translates to "open air." It refers to the act of creating art, particularly painting, outdoors, directly in the natural environment, rather than in a studio or from reference photographs.

This event is supported by our generous sponsors: Farris Insurance Agency, Bob Mild and Chris Lavorata, G. Alan Griffin, and Roy Ashkenaz. Presented in partnership by the Rock School Arts Foundation, Friends of Valdese Rec and the town of Valdese.