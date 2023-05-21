Carolina Caring and Rising Hope Farms in Claremont have teamed up to offer Brighter Days Children’s Camp for youth ages 5 through 14 who have lost someone close to them. The camp will be on Thursday, June 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Children will be in age-appropriate groups and participate in activities that will help them to process their feelings as they interact with the farm’s gentle horses and the healing power of nature.

Space is limited, so please register by Friday, May 26, by visiting CarolinaCaring.org/support, contacting wspurling@carolinacaring.org or calling 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org