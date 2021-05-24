 Skip to main content
Camper fire quickly contained Monday
Camper fire quickly contained Monday

A fire in a camper was quickly contained on Monday afternoon in Morganton.

Firefighters and EMS responded around 1:45 p.m. to a fire at 3320 Norman Drive, Lot 6, in Morganton.

Capt. Steven Johnson with Brendletown Fire and Rescue was the commander on scene.

Johnson said a man had escaped the fire with minor burns. The victim received medical attention from Burke County EMS on scene.

“They had a generator running in a camper,” Johnson said. “When I got here, the (camper) was fully involved. It burned down in the woods some, but we had it out in about 10 minutes or so once we got here.”

Johnson believes something inside the camper started the fire. No suspicious activity is suspected, he said.

Burke County EMS responded along with Brendletown, Salem and West End fire departments.

Sydni Hall is a staff writer and can be reached at 828-432-8907 or at shall@morganton.com.

Sydni Hall has been covering education, features and new business for The News Herald since April 2021.

