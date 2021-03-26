Cancer registry to protect firefighters, first responders

RALEIGH – Mike Causey, insurance commissioner for the state of North Carolina, has established a voluntary cancer registry within the Office of State Fire Marshal to help agency and other officials understand how serious of a health risk cancer is to firefighters and first responders.

“We know firefighters and first responders are at greater risk of getting cancer as a result of their dangerous jobs,” Causey, who also is the State Fire Marshal, said. “We just don’t know how serious the problem is. With the data collected through the cancer registry, we plan to give legislators and other officials more solid information so they can help protect the firefighters and first responders who protect their communities.”

Fire chiefs and county fire marshals have access to the voluntary cancer registry at ncosfm.gov/media/2273.

Information gathered will help the commissioner and the OSFM determine the seriousness of the rising cancer problem for first responders.

Over the years, materials used to build houses and other buildings have changed, with some of those materials containing carcinogens that firefighters and first responders inhale when responding to calls. The result has been higher rates of certain types of cancer and death rates for firefighters and first responders.