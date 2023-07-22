Voters in Drexel will have to choose between some well-known faces for mayor in November, and other candidates stepped up during the last days of candidate filing. Filing ended at noon on Friday.

Rick Cline, who currently sits on the Drexel Board of Aldermen, filed Wednesday to run for town mayor, according to information from the Burke County Board of Elections. He will face off against current Mayor Dennis Anthony, who filed for election last week. Anthony was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former mayor Danny Ritchie, who stepped down from the post in March 2022.

Also on Wednesday, Luke Boone filed to run for a seat on the Glen Alpine Board of Alderman and Kendra Edwards filed to run for a seat on the Rhodhiss Town Council, the elections board said.

On Thursday, Chris Brown filed to run for a seat on the Drexel Board of Aldermen.

Donna Price also filed to run for the Rhodhiss Town Council on Thursday.

And on the last day of filing, Paul Swink filed to run for a seat on the Glen Alpine Board of Aldermen, the board of elections said.

Those who have previously filed for Burke County races are:

City of Morganton

Mayor — Ronnie Thompson (incumbent)

City Council District No. 1 seat — Butch McSwain (incumbent)

City Council District No. 2 seat — Chris Jernigan (incumbent)

Town of Valdese

Council Ward 1 seat (Un-expired term) — Tim Barus (appointed in December to seat left vacant), Glenn Harvey

Council Ward 4 seat — Frances Hildebran (incumbent), Gary Ogle

Council Ward 5 seat — Tim Skidmore (appointed in October to seat left vacant), Heather Ward

Town of Drexel

Mayor — Dennis Anthony (incumbent, appointed)

Drexel Board of Aldermen — Terry B. Yount (incumbent), Lora Melott, Scott Coe (unexpired term), Robert Reed and Chelsea Suttles

Town of Glen Alpine

Board of Aldermen — Reid Scott and Angela Marlowe

Town of Connelly Springs

Board of Aldermen — Ramona Duncan (incumbent) and Deborah Pelick

The towns of Rutherford College and Hildebran will not hold elections this year but will be on the ballot next year with the school board and county commissioners. Those towns, through state legislation, chose to move their elections to even-numbered years.

This will be the first year that the Burke County Board of Education won’t be on the ballot with municipalities.

The Burke County Board of Education has traditionally held its election during odd years but that was changed with a legislative local bill in 2021.

It moved the board of education election to even-numbered years and also made the board partisan. The school board election, because it will be partisan, will hold its next primary election in March 2024, according to election officials.

Because Rutherford College and Hildebran elections won’t be on the ballot this year, there will be 13 precincts that won’t be open this year because they don’t contain any municipality voters, according to election officials.

The precincts that will be closed on Election Day this year are:

Drexel No. 3 precinct (High Peak Baptist Church)

Icard No. 2 (George Hildebran Fire Department)

Icard No. 3 (Hildebran Municipal Gym)

Jonas Ridge (Jonas Ridge Fire Department)

Linville No. 1 (Longtown Fire Department)

Linville No. 2 (Lake James Fire Department)

Quaker Meadows 1B (Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church)

Silvercreek No. 2 (West End Fire Department)

Upper Creek (Smyrna Baptist Church)

Upper Fork (Enola Fire Department)

Chesterfield Ruritan Club

Lower Fork (South Mountain Fire Department)

Pilot Mountain

For more information about the municipal elections, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.