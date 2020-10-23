 Skip to main content
Candy Crawl Scavenger Hunt goes through Oct. 28
Downtown Hickory

Candy Crawl Scavenger Hunt goes through Oct. 28

102520-mnh-features-candycrawl-logo1

HICKORY — Trick-or-treaters are invited to join in on the Downtown Hickory Candy Crawl Scavenger Hunt.

Those who are interested in playing along should visit bit.ly/3mfUQyn to save the related documents and to download and print out the Candy Crawl Scavenger Hunt.

Crawl around downtown Hickory through Oct. 28 to discover oversized images of candy hiding in business windows. Use the Scavenger Hunt Sheet to check off each piece of "candy" and make sure to write down the business name, as well.

On Oct. 26, 27 and 28, starting at 6:30 p.m., the first five participants to find Amy Ogle, HDDA executive director, under the sails on Union Square will win an exclusive HDDA Candy Crawl Gift Bag, which includes a miniature pumpkin, pumpkin decorating kit, candy and more. The prize is limited to one winner per family.

Participants also should check out facebook.com/downtownhky for clues to hidden pieces. They also can take a picture, share it and tag Downtown Hickory.

