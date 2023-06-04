Gardens are going in and the bounty will be plentiful this summer. If you are planning to preserve your harvest and your canner has a pressure gauge, it should be tested for accuracy each year to ensure safe food processing. Extension recommends using a pressure canner for all low acid foods which include most vegetables. Jams, jellies and acidified foods can be preserved in a water bath canner. Be sure you are using a tested recipe when preserving your harvest.
You can get your pressure canner gauge tested for free at the Extension office. If you are looking for more information on safe food preservation, want to make an appointment to have your canner gauge tested, or have questions about pressure or water bath canning, freezing, dehydrating, or fermenting, contact Brandi Silver, at 828-764-9480.
Brandi Silver is the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480, or at bsilver@ncsu.edu. The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Burke Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2, Morganton, NC 28655 or visit us on the web at burke.ces.ncsu.edu