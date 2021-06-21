Car washes to raise funds for Randy McKinney Foundation

The fundraiser was not held last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Peggy said she is glad to see it back in action. She said she was thankful that the fund didn’t end up using too much money over the last year.

“I’m just trying to get it back out there before someone does get sick and we have to start spending lots of money again,” Peggy said.

She said not only has she been in the position to see a loved one battle cancer, but she’s battled it herself.

“This fund was not started when I had cancer but I know what it’s like to have cancer and try to fight that battle, and try to survive at the same time and not lose everything you own,” Peggy said. “It’s expensive and it’s heartbreaking, and I don’t care what anybody says. Whether it’s a minor cancer or it’s a major cancer, you hear the word cancer and it’s a scary feeling.”

She said she thinks the fund is just another way to show firefighters, so many of whom are volunteers in Burke County, that they’re appreciated.