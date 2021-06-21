Car washes to raise funds for Randy McKinney Foundation

Spring may be behind us, but some of that pesky pollen still is clinging to cars.
This weekend, though, people will have a chance to get their cars washed and support a good cause when the Randy McKinney Foundation holds its first fundraiser since before the pandemic.
West End, Oak Hill and Glen Alpine fire departments all will host car washes at their stations Saturday from 8 a.m. until things start to die off, with all of the donations going to help firefighters in Burke County who are battling cancer. Cash and checks made out to the Randy McKinney Foundation are welcome at the car wash.
The fund was set up in memory of Randy McKinney, a former emergency management director in Burke County and a man who educated firefighters and other emergency management officials across the state. He died in 2016 from cancer.
Peggy McKinney, Randy’s widow and a current member of West End Fire Department, told The News Herald that she lost her whole world when she lost Randy.
“He was a really, really good man,” Peggy said. “When I lost him, I lost the best.”
He had started out as a paramedic, then rose through the ranks to become the emergency management director in Burke County. He worked for the county for around 30 years before he became a consultant to help organizations prepare for different emergency situations.
Randy also found time to volunteer with local fire departments.
“When he got cancer, they wanted to do a big fundraiser for him,” Peggy said. “And he said no at first because of pride, then he said the only way he would do it was if whatever money he did not use, if we would put it in this fund and it would go to help out any firefighter in Burke County who got cancer.”
That fund helps firefighters in Burke County who are battling cancer with medical bills, rent, utilities, food or anything else they need.
“We just do whatever we can to help them … anything we can try to help them with,” Peggy said.
The fund is only open to firefighters in Burke County.
“We keep it to the firefighters because there’s so many other grants for everybody else, but firefighters don’t have a whole lot, so this is what we do to help our own in this county,” Peggy said. “And we’re following his wishes.”
In the five years the fund has been active since Randy died, Peggy said somewhere between six to 10 people had been helped so far.
“It does take a relief off them, especially if it’s a house payment or something,” Peggy said. “It just makes it easier on the family because the spouse, you know, always wants to be with their spouse that’s sick, so they’re missing work. We just do what we can.”
The fundraiser was not held last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Peggy said she is glad to see it back in action. She said she was thankful that the fund didn’t end up using too much money over the last year.
“I’m just trying to get it back out there before someone does get sick and we have to start spending lots of money again,” Peggy said.
She said not only has she been in the position to see a loved one battle cancer, but she’s battled it herself.
“This fund was not started when I had cancer but I know what it’s like to have cancer and try to fight that battle, and try to survive at the same time and not lose everything you own,” Peggy said. “It’s expensive and it’s heartbreaking, and I don’t care what anybody says. Whether it’s a minor cancer or it’s a major cancer, you hear the word cancer and it’s a scary feeling.”
She said she thinks the fund is just another way to show firefighters, so many of whom are volunteers in Burke County, that they’re appreciated.
“You don’t get paid for it, so it’s just to let them know that people are grateful that they do what they do for us … just to know that we can take care of our own,” she said. “It’s not a lot, but it means something … his whole heart was in it, and I just want to keep that in it. It just meant so much to him that even after he was gone that he was still doing something for his fellow firefighters.”
For those who can’t make it to the car wash but want to make a donation, they can mail checks made out to the Randy McKinney Foundation to West End Fire Department, 3776 Jamestown Road, Morganton, NC. Donations also can be dropped off at the department.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.