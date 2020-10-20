Caregivers invited to participate in study

University researchers invite local residents caring for memory loss patients to participate in an online study.
The “Rural Dementia Caregiver Project,” led by the University of California at San Francisco, calls for caregivers to complete a 6-week online workshop that they can log into at their convenience and complete workbooks related to the workshop, which focuses on teaching caregiving skills and improving one’s health. Participants will receive support from trained staff and other caregivers during the workshop and information on community resources. If caregivers complete the course and fill out four surveys afterward, they are eligible to be reimbursed up to $80 for their time.
To qualify for the study, caregivers must be at least 18-years-old, have access to the internet, live in a rural area and care for someone with memory loss for at least 10 hours per week. Care is defined as providing “assistance with dressing, meals, transportation, medications, appointments or similar support.”
The study's leaders will hold a ongoing enrollment for the program through at least the fall of 2021.
For more information, visit caregiverproject.ucsf.edu or call 833-634-0603 toll-free.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.