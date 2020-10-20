Caregivers invited to participate in study

The “Rural Dementia Caregiver Project,” led by the University of California at San Francisco, calls for caregivers to complete a 6-week online workshop that they can log into at their convenience and complete workbooks related to the workshop, which focuses on teaching caregiving skills and improving one’s health. Participants will receive support from trained staff and other caregivers during the workshop and information on community resources. If caregivers complete the course and fill out four surveys afterward, they are eligible to be reimbursed up to $80 for their time.