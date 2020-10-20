 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caregivers invited to participate in study
0 comments
University of California at San Francisco

Caregivers invited to participate in study

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NH logo

University researchers invite local residents caring for memory loss patients to participate in an online study.

The “Rural Dementia Caregiver Project,” led by the University of California at San Francisco, calls for caregivers to complete a 6-week online workshop that they can log into at their convenience and complete workbooks related to the workshop, which focuses on teaching caregiving skills and improving one’s health. Participants will receive support from trained staff and other caregivers during the workshop and information on community resources. If caregivers complete the course and fill out four surveys afterward, they are eligible to be reimbursed up to $80 for their time.

To qualify for the study, caregivers must be at least 18-years-old, have access to the internet, live in a rural area and care for someone with memory loss for at least 10 hours per week. Care is defined as providing “assistance with dressing, meals, transportation, medications, appointments or similar support.”

The study's leaders will hold a ongoing enrollment for the program through at least the fall of 2021.

For more information, visit caregiverproject.ucsf.edu or call 833-634-0603 toll-free.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man wanted in Vale shooting
Crime News

Man wanted in Vale shooting

  • Updated

A Connelly Springs man is wanted for shooting a man at Halfway Supply in Vale, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Department news release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert