Carolina Caring Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipients

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Caring, an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider specializing in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions and serious illnesses, announced Madison Greene and Hannah Spurling as the winners of its 2022 VolunTeen Scholarships. These $500 awards recognize young adults who generously give their time and talents to support Carolina Caring’s patients and families. The scholarships are made possible by generous donors.

Greene is a graduate of Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville, N.C. and has been volunteering as a greeter at Carolina Caring’s Catawba Valley Hospice House for more than two years. She has also assisted with special projects including Easter baskets for the nonprofit’s pediatric program. She has decided to pursue a career as a nurse and will be attending Gardner Webb University this fall in order “to learn everything that I can."

Spurling is a graduate of Burns High School in Lawndale, N.C. and has been a greeter at the Catawba Valley Hospice House for more than a year. She has also assisted with administrative duties such as mailing inspirational cards to patient families. She will attend Appalachian State University this fall and is “excited to pursue a degree in counseling to help those who need it most.”

Carolina Caring’s VolunTeen Program includes 17 young adults ages 14 to 18 who give back to the community while learning important life lessons.

“I’m so proud of these exceptional young women,” said Dana Killian, Carolina Caring president and CEO. “As they start their journey toward becoming future leaders, I have no doubt they will continue to make helping others a priority."

To apply for this scholarship, applicants must be current teen volunteers at Carolina Caring and accepted to institutions of higher learning. For more information about volunteering for all ages, visit CarolinaCaring.org/volunteer-opportunities or contact the volunteer department directly at 828.466.0466.

Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828.466.0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.