HICKORY — When you walk through the door of the Hospice Resale Shop, you are greeted by friendly faces and a sea of treasures. Many of those treasures come with a story, and others one can only wonder about. Donors give an abundance of items each day, ranging from clothing, furniture, vintage pieces and unique things you don’t know you need until they “speak” to you.

The store attracts an array of people, and many make the shop a regular visit. Their familiar faces brighten with anticipation as they navigate the aisles searching for an item that makes them smile. Staff members learn their names, and they become friends.

Each week or two, a special customer visits to see what new arrivals await him in the book section.

Twenty-three years ago, A.J. Baker was born with a brain defect. The doctors said he would never walk or eat on his own. As he was surrounded by mountains of love and countless prayers, his family watched him overcome some of the barriers the doctors said he would face. He walks, bringing joy to everyone he meets, and enjoys eating his favorite foods, such as gummies, Chick-fil-A, and Dr. Pepper.

He is now a student at Conover School and a member of Concordia Church. He spends most days with his aunt, Jerri Alice, and cousin, Maggie Lou Alice. On a typical morning, Baker rides with his aunt to drop his cousin, Mary Elizabeth, off for classes at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Then the fun begins with a stop at the Hospice Resale Shop.

With his contagious smile, Baker asks for Kevin Reese, his favorite sales associate. The pair take off toward the back of the shop, where shelves are filled with every size and color of book. Bibles are what Baker is searching for. When he finds them, he looks closely and inspects their details, then chooses one or two. He collects them, but not for himself. He has a mission—a ministry. Reese knows how important finding a Bible is to Baker, so he always keeps a Bible or two behind the register, just in case Baker can’t locate one on the shelves.

Baker totes a Bible-filled book bag everywhere he goes, in search of souls with whom he can share. Some of the Bibles are worn and have beautiful gold-edged pages. Others are filled with neon highlighted verses that were sure to have held special meaning to a previous reader.

“You have one?” Baker can be heard saying as he holds up a Bible to a new friend he meets.

Charity Hand, manager of the Hospice Resale Shop, said she looks forward to Baker’s visits.

“We are so grateful that we can be a part of helping A.J serve his mission of sharing Bibles with those around him,” Hand said. “He spreads joy everywhere he goes. When you donate your items to us, not only are you giving to our mission of serving patients of Carolina Caring, but you are also giving these things a second chance to be used and treasured by someone else. We are so grateful for the donors who choose us. Sometimes, these items move on to serve an even greater meaning and purpose, such as A.J’s Bibles! You just don’t know the impact of what your donation can make on someone’s life.”

Baker’s aunt reflected on his impact.

“He’s a blessing in life,” Jerri said. “God took what could be perceived as a tragedy and made it beautiful. He has child-like faith and opens conversations with people we would not otherwise meet.”

She noted that some family members have been served by Carolina Caring, the nonprofit hospice agency that oversees the Hospice Resale Shop.

“They were very good to our family,” Jerri said. “You can call them in a crisis and know you’re not alone.”

Baker impacts the lives of those he encounters, just as Carolina Caring impacts lives by providing exceptional care to those in need. The Hospice Resale Shop donors play a significant role as well when they generously give their belongings, which in turn provides essential resources for patients who cannot afford the care they need.

“These donations create an unbroken circle, making boundless things possible,” said Cheryl Huntley, marketing coordinator for Carolina Caring. “They serve as a reminder that human kindness still flourishes in an uncertain and seemingly unfair world.”

The Hospice Resale Shop, located at 51 14th Ave. NE in Hickory, is part of the Carolina Caring Foundation, which supports patients under hospice care, as well as Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids program.

All net proceeds from store sales directly serve patients of Carolina Caring. For more information, visit carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466.