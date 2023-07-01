Carolina Caring will be offering a virtual book club featuring “It’s OK That You’re Not OK” by Megan Devine. The event will take place virtually starting on Tuesday, August 1, from 6-7 p.m. The support group will be streamed on Zoom and will continue every Tuesday during the month of August. Registration is required for the virual book club with a limited number of books will be available at no charge. Those will be mailed as early registration comes in. The deadline for being a part of the virtual book club is Thursday, July 20.

“Many people find reading books helpful for understanding and living with loss,” says Kelly Tate, Vice President of Community Relations. “This book offers a profound approach to both the experience of grief and the way we try to help others who are on their grief journey. The book provides a permission slip to feel what you feel when life finds you in a place of great loss.”

To register, please visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region.