Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to offer loving support to patients and families and will offer free training on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, August 10. Both nights are required and will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Training will be held at the nonprofit’s main campus, located at 3975 Robinson Road in Newton. A meal will be provided.

There are a variety of ways to serve, including making friendly visits or phone calls to patients, helping caregivers by providing short respite breaks, or greeting patients and families at the Catawba Valley Hospice House in Newton or the Sherrills Ford Hospice House in Sherrills Ford. Volunteer opportunities are also available at The Hospice ReSale Shop in Hickory.

All volunteer opportunities offer flexible schedules. To register for the August volunteer training session or for more information, contact the Volunteer Services Department at 828-466-0466 or email volunteer@carolinacaring.org. Please register by Friday, July 28.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information about Carolina Caring, please call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.