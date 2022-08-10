Carolina Onstage to present 'Carolina Summer Show '

MARION — The “Carolina Summer Show” is a family-friendly, fun-filled musical theatre production featuring a live band, dance and comedy.

From the producers of the beloved “Carolina Christmas Show,” this all-new soul-filling production will feature talented local performers and special guest artists presenting hit songs in a variety of styles, from country, ‘50s, ‘60s and pop tunes to rock, Broadway, jazz and gospel music. The show will be performed Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Event Center (29 Logan St.) in downtown Marion.

Tickets are $15 to $25 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit CarolinaOnstage.com or call 855-222-2849.

The show is produced, directed and choreographed in Marion by Carolina Onstage, the husband and wife team of musical theatre veterans Mario and Lucinda Morin (former Radio City Rockette). After three decades performing professionally across the U.S. and beyond, the Morins have settled back home in N.C. and are thrilled to be in their fifth season of shows.

They are one of only a few minority and female-owned professional live theatre production companies in North Carolina, and one of just a handful in the region featuring a live band.

Their fifth annual “Carolina Christmas Show” is set for Dec. 16-18, also at the Municipal Event Center in Marion.

The Carolina Onstage band consists of Kelly Jones (guitar), Walker Astin (bass), Jon Lauterer (percussion), Reese Land (trumpet), Nathan McCoy (saxophone), and Paola Manrique-Land (violin), under the direction of the Brad Curtioff (keys, arranger). Five N.C. dance studios and schools are represented in the production, by dancers Faith Pons, Stella White, Madison Fregosi, Macey Webb, Greenleigh Strode, Heidi Kulas and Lesley-Ann Sikora.

The “Carolina Summer Show” vocalists are Ness Nowik, Tiffanie Boone, Victor Hough, Reggie Headen, Daniel Kondas and Morgan Hendley. The Carolina Onstage production team includes sound engineer Charles Hicks, lighting technician James Richards, and production manager Ashley Causby-Hicks.