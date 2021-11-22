Carolina Smoke announces new restaurant has opened

Carolina Smoke’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant has opened, the business announced Thursday.
In a Facebook post, Carolina Smoke Barbeque Grill and Copper Still announced the commencement of service at 101 Steakhouse Road, the former site of Morganton’s Sagebrush Steakhouse, after a months-long period of work and renovation.
“We would not be at this point along our journey were it not for all of the amazing guests that have played a part in the success we have experienced at our original location in Oak Hill,” the post reads. “To anyone that has ever eaten with us we sincerely thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
The reference to Oak Hill is to the business’ origins, a food truck and ice cream shop on N.C. Highway 181 in that community. The business is owned by Jason and Emily Dale.
A previous Facebook post said that the restaurant will feature many of the same popular items from the food truck — which boasts a wide variety of barbecue, sandwiches and more — along with new menu creations.
Additionally, the restaurant plans to serve a southern barbecue Sunday brunch buffet, all-you-can-eat seafood buffet nights and buffets based on the food truck menu, along with a moonshine bar.
The restaurant seats 240 people, which will mark a big uptick from the food truck’s patio. Carolina Smoke is working toward being able to meet that type of demand, the post said.
“As everyone is aware, there is a severe shortage of willing participants in the workforce today, with the restaurant industry being one of the hardest hit,” the post reads. “Just like everyone else we are understaffed. But the staff that we do have is nothing short of amazing! They are extremely motivated and dedicated.”
The building housed Sagebrush for more than 30 years before closing in late 2019.
For more information about the Carolina Smoke business, visit the restaurant on Facebook by searching for “Carolina Smoke Barbeque Grill & Copper Still” or the food truck by searching for “Carolina Smoke Legendary Barbeque.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.