Carolina Smoke announces new restaurant has opened

Carolina Smoke’s new brick-and-mortar restaurant has opened, the business announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Carolina Smoke Barbeque Grill and Copper Still announced the commencement of service at 101 Steakhouse Road, the former site of Morganton’s Sagebrush Steakhouse, after a months-long period of work and renovation.

“We would not be at this point along our journey were it not for all of the amazing guests that have played a part in the success we have experienced at our original location in Oak Hill,” the post reads. “To anyone that has ever eaten with us we sincerely thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”

The reference to Oak Hill is to the business’ origins, a food truck and ice cream shop on N.C. Highway 181 in that community. The business is owned by Jason and Emily Dale.

A previous Facebook post said that the restaurant will feature many of the same popular items from the food truck — which boasts a wide variety of barbecue, sandwiches and more — along with new menu creations.

Additionally, the restaurant plans to serve a southern barbecue Sunday brunch buffet, all-you-can-eat seafood buffet nights and buffets based on the food truck menu, along with a moonshine bar.