When he was appointed to serve as a commissioner in 2011, he hit the ground running and hasn’t looked back.

And tonight, Burke County Board of Commissioner Johnnie Carswell will be sworn in as the 107th president of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners — the first president of the association from Burke County — in Raleigh on the association’s last night of its annual conference.

The association represents all 100 counties in the state, advocating for education, research, disaster preparedness, county outreach, member services and, lately, assistance with counties’ opioid lawsuit settlement, Carswell said.

It’s the fight against opioids and substance use disorder that will be at the center of Carswell’s one-year term as president of the association.

The theme and focus of his year as president, “One More Thing,” will be one that is born out of loss. Carswell and his wife, Brenda, suffered the loss of a son, Greg, to overdose. Throughout their son’s struggle and ultimate death, they asked themselves if there was “one more thing” they could have done to help him.

The “One More Thing” of his term will be to make sure the association helps residents in North Carolina struggling with addiction. He notes that he is not the only commissioner in the state who has lost a child to opioids.

Carswell said, as president, he will establish a planning committee, coordinated with the National Association of Counties, that will plan, organize and host a summit on reducing overdose. He said North Carolina and its counties are leaders in the country on opioid treatment efforts.

He said next summer, NCACC will host a summit bringing together county leaders from across the US to shine a light on best practices on reducing overdose, he said.

“We want to highlight the work we are doing in North Carolina and share those experiences,” Carswell said. “At the same time, we have much to learn from our colleagues from other states. We look forward to the sharing and exchanging of these ideas.”

After counties and cities across the nation won their lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors, Carswell said now is the time to focus on ending the opioid crisis.

Ending the crisis means building upon proven methods of treatment as well as exploring new and innovative solutions, Carswell said.

“I hope what we do on this initiative saves lives,” Carswell said. “That’s what it’s all about, to save as many lives as we can.”

As for becoming president of NCACC, Carswell called it humbling. He also admitted he’s a little scared because it’s a challenging position.

“I’m very proud to be there representing not only western North Carolina, but the entire state, and especially in Burke County. I hope the citizens of Burke County will be proud of what we have done. I hope they will continue to be proud of what we do as we move through the upcoming year when we tackle the initial problem that we’re having with drugs all across this state,” Carswell said. “So I want to make North Carolina proud but I also want to make Burke County proud. I want people to know that we’ve done a lot in this arena, but there’s a lot more to do. And the commissioners here in Burke County have dedicated themselves to that, and the county manager and county staff. I’m very proud of that, that we’ve all been able to work together and we all have that common goal.”

When Carswell is sworn in Saturday evening he will have a large group from Burke County there to celebrate him, according to some who plan to be there. Among them will be the four other members of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, Chairman Scott Mulwee, Vice-Chairman Jeff Brittain, Randy Burns and Phil Smith. The members have spent the last part of the week attending the conference.

Carswell was first elected, unanimously, to serve the association as second vice-president and then moved up each year to now become president, said Mulwee, who also serves as District 13 director for the association.

“It’s an honor and a privilege,” Mulwee said of serving with Carswell. “And I can tell you, as chairman and I speak for not only the county commissioners but all of Burke County, that we’re extremely proud of him. And he will do a tremendous job as he’s always done for our county. And now he takes his skills and vision and utilizes those statewide.”

Previous to becoming a county commissioner, Carswell served as the chairman of the Burke County Republican Party and represented District 5 on the executive board of the State Employees Association of North Carolina.

As a commissioner, Carswell served on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners as director for District 13, which is made up of Burke, Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. He also used his law enforcement background to serve on NCACC’s justice and public safety committee, and he also has served as a director of the tax and finance committee for the association.