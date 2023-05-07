Case Farms, a local poultry farming and processing group, achieved a new safety milestone on April 19 after its Morganton processing facility reached two million hours without experiencing an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recordable lost-time accident (LTA).

“This milestone is a result of every team member’s commitment to working safely. This is a team achievement involving all departments across the complex, which continues to strive for safety excellence. Let us celebrate our achievement, all while continuing to push towards the next milestone.” said Tyler Parlier, regional safety manager of North Carolina Divisions.

This is the first time the Morganton facility has reached a significant safety milestone this year, but it’s not the only time. In 2022, the Morganton facility was recognized twice for achieving one million hours without a recordable lost-time accident safety milestone.

“This is not something that could have been achieved without every team member’s hard work and dedication regarding not only their safety but also the safety of others,” added Matthew Martin, plant manager of the Morganton Facility.

“Our processes set the standard for safety awareness. Case Farms is fortunate that our team members take ownership of the process and execute their tasks safely every day,” said David McHugh, maintenance manager of the Morganton facility.

An OHSA recordable lost-time accident occurs when an employee receives an injury where a doctor has determined that the person cannot come to work until fully recovered. Typically, it takes about five to six months for a facility to reach one million man hours without a lost-time accident.

In addition to efforts made by employees, Case Farms implements a company-wide worker safety program comprised of core elements that are essential to achieving and maintaining a strong safety and health program.

Case Farms is a poultry farming and processing group that processes 3.7 million birds per week, has more than 3,300 employees and produces in excess of 1.1 billion pounds of fresh, partially cooked and frozen-for-export poultry products per year. The company has operations or offices in Ohio and North Carolina.

