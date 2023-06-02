Case Farms is responding after an animal rights group filed a lawsuit last week accusing the company of intentional acts of extreme neglect and violence against the chickens it processes.

The group also said in the lawsuit that Case Farms doesn’t meet the National Chicken Council trade association guidelines and standards.

But Case Farms denies the accusations.

The company, located in Morganton, said in an email to The News Herald on Wednesday that it is aware of the lawsuit filed by Legal Impact for Chickens, and it takes the allegations seriously. Legal Impact for Chickens, which says it is a litigation nonprofit dedicated to making factory-farm cruelty a liability and that it brings strategic lawsuits for chickens and other farmed animals, filed the lawsuit in Burke County on May 24.

Case Farms said in the email that animal welfare is central to the company, and it is committed to ensuring the well-being and humane handling of all animals in its care.

“Our animal welfare program covers all aspects of growing, loading, transporting and processing birds. We train our employees on these programs, and our supervisors provide the proper oversight to ensure correct implementation,” the email said. “We have zero tolerance for the inhumane, cruel and unethical treatment of birds. We take any incident of animal welfare seriously, and we encourage our team members, contractors and contract growers to report any incident via an anonymous, third-party hotline for reporting welfare concerns.”

It said Case Farms’ animal-welfare programs include stringent internal and external monthly and quarterly audits performed by PAACO Certified (Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization) individuals.

Legal Impact for Chickens says the lawsuit comes on the heels of a 2021 undercover investigation by animal advocacy group Animal Outlook, which it claims revealed a trend of cruel and deadly abuse at the Morganton Case Farms hatchery. The organization accuses Case Farms of violating both industry standards and North Carolina law.

The lawsuit against Case Farms says employees at the hatchery pack so many chicks into a single tray the birds are forced to stand on top of each other. It also claims footage from the investigation shows chicks’ necks being caught and crushed between trays.

It accuses the company of using faulty equipment when transporting the chicks to other facilities to grow to an appropriate weight for food production. That leads to many deaths, the lawsuit says.

It also accuses employees at the Morganton facility of mistreating chicks by throwing and dropping them, stepping on them and running over them with machinery.

It also accuses the company of intentionally eluding animal-welfare inspectors and even falsifying animal-welfare training documents.

The lawsuit is asking for a permanent injunction against Case Farms, prohibiting the company from further violations of state law. It argues that without the permanent injunction, the chicks will continue to suffer irreparable harm.

It also is asking for Case Farms to pay the reasonable attorney fees of the plaintiff.

Case Farms has 30 days from May 24 to respond to the court filing.