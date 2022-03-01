Cases of COVID-19 in Burke continue to fall

Burke County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall but the virus hasn’t completely been extinguished.
On Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported 71 new cases since Friday and it currently has 283 active cases of the virus with an 8.11% positivity rate. The county has reported a total of 322 deaths, so far, due to the virus.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported that it had 13 COVID-19 patients, all unvaccinated, with four of them in the intensive care unit. It also reported 17 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital.
“As our positivity rate continues to decline and the number of new cases per day begins to wane, it is imperative that we keep in mind all the protocols we have learned over the last two years,” the health department said in a release on Monday. “Stay home when you do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get your COVID vaccine and booster when eligible. These are all important factors to keep in mind as we move our way out of this pandemic.”
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,231 new cases with a daily percent positive rate of 6.9% and 1,543 people hospitalized on Monday. The state also saw 108 deaths over the weekend for a total of 22,608 deaths due to the virus, up from 22,500 total deaths on Friday.
The state has been conducting mass testing COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department. The state’s last day of testing at the department will be Friday, according to the health department release on Monday.
Testing is taking place under a covered awning in the parking lot of the health department, according to the department.
The testing clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are not required, and testing is on a first-come, first-served basis. PCR tests will be the only tests administered and results will be given in two business days,
The health department said it will resume testing on Monday, with hours from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8-11 a.m. and as need in the afternoon on Fridays, the release said.
Appointments are needed and can be made by calling the department at 828-764-9150.
The health department, located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton, offers COVID vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The department offers Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are needed and can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the county health department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.