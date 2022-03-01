Cases of COVID-19 in Burke continue to fall

On Monday, the Burke County Health Department reported 71 new cases since Friday and it currently has 283 active cases of the virus with an 8.11% positivity rate. The county has reported a total of 322 deaths, so far, due to the virus.

“As our positivity rate continues to decline and the number of new cases per day begins to wane, it is imperative that we keep in mind all the protocols we have learned over the last two years,” the health department said in a release on Monday. “Stay home when you do not feel well, practice good hand hygiene, keep a safe distance from others in crowded spaces, start better managing any chronic health conditions as soon as possible, and get your COVID vaccine and booster when eligible. These are all important factors to keep in mind as we move our way out of this pandemic.”