Cast for 'Memphis' announced

HICKORY -- Guest Director Brian Daye has announced the cast for "Memphis," the opening show for the Hickory Community Theatre’s 74th season. Performances begin on Aug. 26 and continue through Sept. 10 in the Jeffers Theatre.

Set in the turbulent south in the 1950s, "Memphis" is the story of Huey Calhoun, a white radio DJ whose love of good music transcends race lines and airwaves. Thanks in part to his passionate persistence, "race" music reaches the center of the radio dial, quickly exploding throughout mainstream America. But when Huey falls for a beautiful black singer he has set on the path to stardom, whether the world is really ready for this music, and their love, is put to the test.

In the Hickory Community Theatre production, the role of Huey is played by Joey Moran and his love interest, Felicia Farrell is played by Kayla Ferguson.

The supporting cast includes Donovan Harper as Wailin' Joe and Rev. Hobson; J. David Ingle as Mr. Simmons; DJ Mills as Delray; Jairo Pereira as Bobby; Jill Roberts as Gladys; and, Tatum Terry as Gator. In featured roles are Sebastian Bannister as Perry Como; Jan Brown as Clara and White Mother; Taylor Edwards as Buck Wiley and Martin; and Dallas McKinney as Frank Dryer.

The members of the ensemble, who play multiple roles, are Sharon Clark, Lauren Folie, Amana Foster, Jazmin Fox, Renetta Hamrick, Kayla Harper, Josh Hughes, Cayla Magee, Dior Scott, Navaeh Smith, Bethany Spears and Zakiyah Williams.

The members of the production team are Brian Daye, director; Misty Harrington, music director, Anyea Gibson, choreographer; and, Dalton Isaac, stage manager.

Performances are August 26th through September 10th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30 and Thursday, September 8th at 7:30.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. For tickets, visit hickorytheatre.org or call the box office at 828-328-2283.

The HCT’s 73rd season is sponsored by Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. HCT is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. MEMPHIS is