Cat tests positive for rabies

LENOIR — The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Nov. 3 that a cat submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus.

The cat, whose owners live in the Red Oak Road area of Granite Falls, is believed to have been infected by a skunk. Two adults were exposed to the infected cat and are undergoing treatment to prevent rabies.

ACE and the Caldwell County Health Department are working closely with pet owners in the Red Oak Road area to prevent further rabies cases.

“One of the best ways to protect your pets is to make sure they are up to date on their rabies vaccinations,” said ACE Director Richard Gilliland.

In addition to keeping pets’ rabies vaccinations up-to-date, pet owners should take the following precautions:

Supervise your pets to prevent exposure.

If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.

Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they do not know.

Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.

For more information about rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination, contact the Animal Care Enforcement Division at 828-757-8625. If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.