Catawba Brewing acquires Wilmington’s Skytown

WILMINGTON — Family-owned and Morganton-based Catawba Valley Brewing Company, one of Southeast’s oldest and largest craft brewers, is expanding to North Carolina’s coast, acquiring Wilmington’s Skytown Beer Co.

“We’ve been actively evaluating locations for some time and have come to love the beer scene and lifestyle in Wilmington. We felt we could really integrate and contribute there,” said Billy Pyatt, Catawba’s CEO and co-owner. “We knew Hayley (Jenson) and Stephen (Durley) from Beer Barrio, their Front Street restaurant, and a few very cooperative conversations with them resulted in us buying their brewery location.

“The purchase closed Feb. 10, and we hope to be making new, coastally-inspired beverages and serving all the Catawba/Palmetto/Twisp favorites at 4712 New Centre Drive by late February.”

Family restaurateurs, Hayley Jensen, Stephen Durley, Carol Jensen and Michael Jensen expanded upon their success at downtown favorite Beer Barrio by opening Skytown Beer Co. in 2018. The concept featured Jensen and Durley’s national award-winning homebrew recipes paired with BBQ and pub fare.