Catawba Brewing Co. sells to portfolio company with Florida brewery

“We built a brand that’s really important in the southeast, and the guys that are buying us, they think like we do, and they are so excited to grow those brands,” Billy said. “No, it’s not going to change. The cool thing about it is people who live in Florida, that have wanted our beers for forever, will have an opportunity to get them. They’re going to expand us and do the things that we always hoped we could do, so it’s just great.”

Alexi Sekmakas, CEO of Made By The Water, said he and Billy shared a vision for craft beers in the southeast. His company owns and operates Oyster City Brewing Co., which has brewery locations across the Florida coast and in Alabama, according to the press release.

“A big part of this vision that Billy and I have shared was the southeastern craft collective,” Sekmakas said. “This was something where Palmetto, Catawba and Oyster City beers all presented very unique brands and very unique beers from their different walks of life across the southeast, or different geographies and different people.”

He said they want all of the beers – Catawba, Palmetto, Twisp and Oyster City – to be available in the taprooms across the southeast, and that he wants that to happen as soon as possible.