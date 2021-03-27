Catawba Falls Trail closed for this week

OLD FORT — The Catawba Falls trail in the Grandfather District near Old Fort will be temporarily closed this week from Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2.

The trail closure is necessary to ensure public safety while engineering work is being performed along sections of the trail. Contractors will be performing geotechnical investigations, drilling holes within the trail and areas of recent landslides using heavy equipment.

These geotechnical investigations are used to determine the stability of the underlying rock in order to design retaining structures to stabilize the trail. Heavy equipment will be blocking the trail to the point where it will be impassible.

This work is one of the initial steps as the Grandfather Ranger District works to improve public access from lower Catawba Falls to Upper Catawba Falls. Engineers are working to design structures that will allow the public to safely travel along the steep slopes to the upper falls.

This work is supported by funding from the Great American Outdoors Act, the N.C. State Recreation Trails Program and McDowell County. It is part of the larger Old Fort Trails Project that will bring a wide range of trail improvements and additions this area of Pisgah National Forest.

For more information about the closure, contact the Grandfather Ranger District at 828-652-2144.