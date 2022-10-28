 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Catawba River Watermill Boat Access upgrades complete

Watermill ribbon cutting.jpeg
Photo contributed, Kay Draughn

Burke County officially opened the upgraded Catawba River Watermill Boat Access on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20. Burke County Board of Commissioners Chairman Scott Mulwee, Vice-Chairman Johnnie Carswell and Jeff Brittain, along with county staff, NC Wildlife Resources Commission representatives, Burke County Travel and Tourism Director Ed Phillips and Shane Prisby with Foothills Conservancy of NC made it official with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the e boat access. The Wildlife Resources Commission partnered with the county for the engineering and construction of the project.

