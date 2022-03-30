Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts lineup announced

NEWTON — The Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts has announced community support and sponsorship for its annual “all-arts” event set for April 22-24.

The financial support includes nonprofit and corporate sponsorship to attract diverse audiences and attendees who are often underserved with access to the arts.

To support the target, the board of directors of the United Arts Council of Catawba County unanimously approved its Collaborative Arts Projects Grant to the festival in March.

“The United Arts Council of Catawba County is proud to support the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts in its efforts to reach our local underserved communities,” Ingrid Keller, the council's executive director, said.”

Festival organizers also have announced Wanzl North America as the premier corporate sponsor for the event. Wanzl, a major employer in Newton, is the North American headquarters of Germany's Wanzl Group, an industry leader in premium retail solutions.

"Wanzl has been a member of this community for many years, with most employees being originally from the Catawba Valley area, so supporting this event, which includes what we do best — industrial arts — is a reflection of who we are as a company," Ben Hinnen, CEO of Wanzl North America, said.

Founded in 1946, the company became well-known for its shopping carts. In 2012, the company was acquired by Wanzl, and in 2020, became Wanzl North America, having expanded into shelving, material handling, digital guidance systems, self-checkout systems and integrated services to provide turn-key solutions to retail and industrial markets.

Financial support from Wanzl and the United Arts Council has enabled festival organizers to attract major artists whose performances will attract diverse audiences. The artists include:

Manolo Badrena: Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he is a world-renowned percussionist and songwriter. In the 1970s, Badrena worked for several years with Weather Report, one of the top modern jazz groups at the time, and toured with The Rolling Stones as a second percussionist. Over the years, he also has played with Herb Alpert, George Duke, Gino Vannelli, Joni Mitchel, Ahmad Jamal, Michael Franks, Spyro Gyra and classical orchestras worldwide. In addition, he created an instructional DVD, “All That Percussion,” for Hal Leonard Music, which includes a performance with Vicki Genfan. Manolo has taught percussion as a private instructor as well as at the famed New School in New York City.

Vicki Genfan: The singer-songwriter-performer has a unique guitar playing style, utilizing more than 30 alternate tunings and applying a percussive technique that she calls “slap-tap.” She’s an internationally renowned virtuoso and a guitar player’s guitarist. Genfan won Guitar Player magazine's Guitar Superstar 2008 contest, the only woman and acoustic guitar player to win at the time. Drawing from folk, jazz, pop, soul and world music, whether covering the tunes of others or presenting her own compositions, Genfan has a distinctive style that pushes the boundaries of the singer-songwriter genre into new territories. Genfan also loves teaching; she has seven instructional DVDs to her credit and is in high demand at clinics and music camps worldwide.

Sharon Lutz: The regional author has a illustrated children’s book based on the Ridgeview Panthers.

In addition, popular local musicians will perform, including a chorus of culturally diverse gospel singers and local legacy bands, guitar pickers and crooners.

The festival is anchored by Catawba Valley Community College and Lenoir-Rhyne University, who serve as vanguards of the arts for the region.

Festival events begin Friday evening, April 22, on the grounds of the 34-acre Catawba Farms venue in Newton, and continue through Sunday, April 24 in a hub-and-spoke pattern at venues throughout Catawba County. The festival exposes the works of artists, performers, educators and creative stewards and encourages participation from diverse organizations.

For information on the festival, including its schedule, visit cv-fa.org.

For follow-up inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, email Twyla Deese at deesetwyla@gmail.com.