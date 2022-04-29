CCC&TI Caldwell Campus offers culinary arts classes for adults

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Caldwell Campus will offer several Saturday culinary arts classes for adults this summer. The four-hour Saturday courses will be led by culinary arts instructor Chef Corey Hooks and will cover several different types of cuisine and cooking techniques. The classes will be in CCC&TI’s culinary kitchen and classroom at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Classes will be offered on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $60 per class or students can sign up for all four courses and receive a special rate of $225. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

Following is the schedule of upcoming classes and topics:

Saturday, May 21

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Taste of “NOLA”

Learn about Louisiana’s signature Cajun and Creole cuisines. Students will make the signature dishes synonymous with Cajun cooking including gumbo, low country shrimp and rice, alligator etouffee and jambalaya.

Saturday, June 4

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wok Cookery

A wok is traditionally a round-bottomed, high-walled pan with Asian roots dating back to the Chinese Han dynasty. Its unique shape makes it ideal for a variety of cooking techniques. In this course, students will learn these techniques and experience the flavors of Thailand and China including Pad Thai, shrimp fried rice and Lo Mein.

Saturday, June 18

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South of the Border

This course will introduce the flavors of Mexico, South America and Central America and ignite the palate with a variety of spicy dishes. Students will learn how to prepare Peruvian ceviche, Oaxacan mole tacos, empanadas with chimichurri and Sopa de Lima.

Saturday, June 25

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Soups with Quick Breads and Flat Breads

Learn the techniques that build flavors and depth to soups and chowders. Students will learn how to make a variety of soups including farmer’s chowder, Thai chicken with coconut and ginger scented cauliflower. Students will also learn how to prep the perfect quick breads and flat breads to accompany their soup creations including corn bread, biscuits and naan flatbread.

Space is limited and cost is $60 per class or $225 for all four classes. For more information or to register for these classes, call 828-726-2242.