CCC&TI to offer summer camps for children

Caldwell Campus Kids in the Kitchen Offerings are:

Pizza! Pizza! (Ages 9 and up)

July 11-15; 9 a.m. to noon

Cost $200

Learn to make a different pizza every day including calzones, gourmet and dessert pizzas. Topping the week off will be a dough-tossing contest.

Baking Magic (Ages 9 and up)

July 18-22; 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $200

Learn the science behind the magic of baking and pastries. Students will prepare and enjoy such items as cupcakes, puff-pastry desserts, tarts and finish the week off with their own “specialty” cake.

Chocolates and Candies (Ages 9 and up)

July 25-29; 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: $200

Students will learn how chocolates, fruits and assorted candies come together to create awesome treats.