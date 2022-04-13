CCC&TI to offer summer camps for children

This summer, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute will bring back “Extreme Super Summer Camp” for kids ages 5 and up and “Kids in the Kitchen” camps for kids ages 9 and up.
Super Summer Camp sessions are offered on the Caldwell Campus with students separated into different age groups to allow each program to be customized with age-appropriate activities. Cost for each Super Summer session includes early drop-off, late pick-up and a snack. Kids in the Kitchen camps are offered on both the Caldwell and Watauga campuses.
“Extreme Super Summer Camp” and Kids in the Kitchen programs on the Caldwell Campus in Hudson are:
Baton Twirling: The Basics
- June 9 - July 14; Thursday Evenings, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $50
Students will learn basic baton twirling skills and choreography set to music.
Little Robots
- July 11-15; 8 a.m. to noon for ages 5-8,
- July 18-22; 8 a.m. to noon for ages 9 and up
- Cost: $100
Students will be involved in interactive, hands-on activities that include creating, designing and constructing eco jewelry, robots and cars.
Destination Science
- July 25-29; 8 a.m. to noon for ages 5-7
- Aug. 1-5; 8 a.m. to noon for ages 8 and up
- Cost: $100
Students will learn about the experimental, exploratory, and exciting aspects of science in this fun interactive camp.
Caldwell Campus Kids in the Kitchen Offerings are:
Pizza! Pizza! (Ages 9 and up)
- July 11-15; 9 a.m. to noon
- Cost $200
Learn to make a different pizza every day including calzones, gourmet and dessert pizzas. Topping the week off will be a dough-tossing contest.
Baking Magic (Ages 9 and up)
- July 18-22; 9 a.m. to noon
- Cost: $200
Learn the science behind the magic of baking and pastries. Students will prepare and enjoy such items as cupcakes, puff-pastry desserts, tarts and finish the week off with their own “specialty” cake.
Chocolates and Candies (Ages 9 and up)
- July 25-29; 9 a.m. to noon
- Cost: $200
Students will learn how chocolates, fruits and assorted candies come together to create awesome treats.
Watauga Campus “Kids in the Kitchen” camps are:
Pizza! Pizza! (Ages 9-14)
- June 20-24; 9 a.m. to noon or July 11-15; 9 a.m. to noon
- Cost: $200
Learn to make a different pizza every day including calzones, gourmet and dessert pizzas. Topping the week off will be a dough-tossing contest.
Baking Magic (Ages 9-14)
- June 27-July 1; 9 a.m. to noon or July 18-22; 9 a.m. to noon
- Cost: $200
Learn the science behind the magic of baking and pastries. Students will prepare and enjoy such items as cupcakes, puff-pastry desserts, tarts and finish the week off with their own “specialty” cake.
Teen Cooking 101 (Ages 14-18)
- July 25-29, 9 a.m. to noon or Aug. 1-5; 9 a.m. to noon
- Cost: $200
This class is perfect for the teen who loves to cook or wants to learn more. Students will learn how to create different types of bread, discuss and practice basic cooking techniques and make sauces and handmade pasta.
Registration for Extreme Super Summer Camp and Kids in the Kitchen is ongoing and space is limited. To register or for more information, call 828-726-2242 (Caldwell) or 828-297-8120 (Watauga).