In preparation for the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 4, and to salute all the hardworking folks who toil in the work trenches of America in a tie or T-shirt, please enjoy these tidbits courtesy of www.factretriever.com. I picked out the best!

In the “glad I work from home category,” apparently people who don’t take office politics seriously are more successful and efficient at work. Those trips to the water cooler often disrupt the even flow of running an office worse than a fire drill.

And for employers wanting to get the best work out of their employees, statistics show that employees who have more control over the layout and design of their workspace are healthier and happier in the office. A hot pink cubicle might be just the ticket to improve the work output of those employees now in a room filled with dull gray cubicles.

For all the years when I physically worked in an office, the office temperature never entered my mind when I wondered why I missed out on a promotion, but apparently when office temperatures are low (68 degrees), employees make 44% more errors and are less productive than when temperatures are warmer (77 degrees).

For those who spend most of the day planning their retirement, scientists note that employees should keep working until the age of 80. Huh? Well, that advice comes with a caveat: they should only work 25 hours a week for optimal productivity.

For those who leave work and wonder where they left their car, you may have multitasked a little bit too much during your workday. Yes, according to studies, multitasking at work can drop a person’s IQ by 10 points, which is equivalent to losing a night of sleep and twice the effect of smoking marijuana.

For HR managers with a stack of resumes to review, statistics show that younger workers in the U.S. are injured at twice the rate of older workers. They are also at higher risk for car accidents at work due to less driving experience, lower use of seatbelts, and being more distracted (it’s probably due to those darn boom boxes playing music so loud that the car shakes).

Next to fatal traffic accidents, falling is the number one cause of fatalities at work.

That makes sense because the average office chair with wheels travels about eight miles per year.

For those missing out on a dream job, don’t blame yourself so quickly because for every 1,470 resumes received, an employer will hire just one person.

Around the world, the workweek usually falls between 40–44 hours per week, but not everywhere. France’s workweek average is around 35 hours per week, while in North Korea, those in labor camps work over 112 hours per week. And for those planning a career change, consider work in the Netherlands. In the mid-2000s, it became the first industrialized country to drop its work week hours to below 30 hours.

Over a lifetime, the average person spends about 90,000 hours at work and before the age of 40, Americans hold between seven to eight different jobs.

Working may be bad for your health. Recirculated office air can make employees sick and is known as “Sick Building Syndrome.” The malaise includes dry skin, fatigue, headaches and irritated eyes, nose and throat. Symptoms usually disappear after leaving the building.

It didn’t thrill me to know that the average work desk is home to 400 times more bacteria than the average toilet seat or that breathing toner particles from photocopiers and printers is as bad for the lungs as smoking.

Every year, the average American spends over 100 hours commuting. Twenty-four percent of commuters say that when they are stuck in traffic, they think “deep” thoughts. I remember all those 5 p.m. trips home stuck in traffic and my thoughts weren’t deep at all. They were mostly unprintable cuss words and a couple of New York hand gestures.

For those dedicated workers who work tough third shifts, I truly salute you because I can’t seem to keep awake after 10 p.m. However, take extra care because statistics show that someone who works nights is almost twice as likely to have an accident than someone who works during the day.

For those dedicated workers who swear they don’t, but apparently more than half of them do, nearly 60% of people confess to checking their work email over Christmas and Thanksgiving (guilty).

Those statistical geniuses report that the average worker in America receives 201 email, paper and phone messages — per day. It’s no wonder then that the average worker spends at least 50 minutes a day looking for lost items and files. However, it appears that we are often unsuccessful since statistics also reveal that once an item is filed away, there is a 98% chance it will never be seen again.

In 2021, there were 75,699,000 women aged 16 and above in the labor force, representing 56.1% of all women in the US population and making up close to half (47.0%) of the total labor force. Difficult to believe, but before the Pregnancy Discrimination Act in 1978, American women could get fired from a job for being pregnant. Women have also made great strides in tackling jobs that were dominated by men, so we have a lot to celebrate as women in the workforce.

Take for instance that in Russia, women cannot work as truckers, ship captains and at least 456 other jobs. Why? The government deemed them “too dangerous” for women.

In China, women are barred from being miners because, according to the Chinese government, women cannot carry heavy loads or escape quickly in the case of an accident (I wonder how they measured a woman’s speed versus a man’s speed).

And in France, women are prohibited from any job that involves carrying loads heavier than 55 pounds. Women also cannot transport more than 99 pounds in a wheelbarrow. Ah, those French are simply so suave and courteous!

The three most common jobs in America are 1) salesperson, 2) cashier, and 3) fast-food worker. The consistently ranked worst job in the world is manual sewer cleaner (Norton’s career for those who remember him in full sewer gear from TV’s All in the Family).

One other tidbit on working: In South Korea, one-fifth of young people dream of becoming a K-pop star.

Pair that with the last statistic: nearly 80% of American workers are dissatisfied with their jobs.

Perhaps South Korean youth know something we don’t.