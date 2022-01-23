Celebrating the holidays at the home of a hoarder - Burke County Notebook

Bea Hardin, a friend of mine, is a self-proclaimed hoarder. When she volunteered to be the hostess for our Joygivers’ Christmas party this year, I had questions.
Bea had not felt well recently. Would she have the physical stamina to host a gathering? Most of our members have had their COVID-19 shots and the booster, but should we still wear a mask? And, what would it be like to party in a hoarder’s home?
My mind went back to a few television shows I’ve stumbled upon about hoarding. The homes were always so packed with items considered precious to the owners that a person would have to make a trail or crawl over mountains of stuff just to get through. According to these shows, a professional trained in the understanding of hoarding would work with the person for weeks or months to get him or her to accept the idea of releasing some of the belongings. The process was slow and agonizing to the hoarder.
Would we have a place to sit or stand? Where would we put the gifts for the names we had drawn and the food we had volunteered to bring? After reminding myself that reality shows are often exaggerations of the truth, I stopped dwelling on such things.
With no time for pondering, I put it aside and concentrated on shopping, baking and attending our worship services leading up to Christmas. After one rousing service which provided lots of singing and Christmas joy, I had not yet left my seat when I felt two hands on my shoulders from behind.
As I looked up into Bea’s smiling face, she asked, “Are you coming to my Christmas party?” When I answered yes, she asked in a teasing manner, “Do you have my name?”
I answered yes again. I don’t know if she believed me or not, but she seemed pleased and walked away.
On the day of the Christmas party, I found the house Bea had described as a candy cane house. The house had a red roof, red shutters and was white otherwise. It looked very appropriate for the season, as well as any other time of the year.
I climbed the front steps and was greeted by our Joygivers’ leader, Vickie Cranford. I entered a room filled with familiar friends, including Bea, some standing, some sitting.
Shining floors gave space for our group of about 15. A lot of thought had been given to the Christmas decorations. Memorabilia sat at selected, visual, but out-of-the-way places. The smell coming from another part of the house told me a holiday feast awaited.
As I took my contribution to the kitchen by way of the dining room, a 3-foot-tall Betty Boop stood next to the door. I found a table full of delicious foods. A large, pineapple-glazed baked ham sat in the center. Bea’s husband, David, prepared it.
Upon approaching the table, I heard a bird from above. I have a passion for birds and was enamored by the singing bird hanging from the ceiling. I would step back under the motion detector when it finished singing, just to hear it again.
When we were ready to eat, four of us chose the sunroom, while the rest sat in the dining room. The windows glistened, as did the whimsical decorations sitting on the sills.
As we finished our meal, David continued his role as co-host and served each of us a large slice of four-layer strawberry cake. Whoever made it was a very accomplished baker.
After the meal, we all gathered in the living room to play some games Bea had prepared. She read and we responded to questions, etc.
During this time, it never once crossed my mind that I was in the home of a hoarder. Bea’s definition of a hoarder and mine appeared to be vastly different. Her collection had received much thought. A framed album of Elvis Presley hung in a nook where visitors could see it as they passed from the living room into the dining room. A beautiful dome-shaped jukebox was an eye-catching collectors’ item. The memorabilia I viewed appeared to be representative of people and events that meant something special to Bea over the years.
As I left the party, thoughts of a statue of a bear, a small teardrop camper, Snoopy in red pajamas, and other items swirled around in my mind. Not only had Bea and David been great hosts and shared their home with us for Christmas, they had let us step into a world of fantasy for a couple of hours.
Delight Van Horn belongs to the Morganton Writers Group.