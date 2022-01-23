Celebrating the holidays at the home of a hoarder - Burke County Notebook

Bea Hardin, a friend of mine, is a self-proclaimed hoarder. When she volunteered to be the hostess for our Joygivers’ Christmas party this year, I had questions.

Bea had not felt well recently. Would she have the physical stamina to host a gathering? Most of our members have had their COVID-19 shots and the booster, but should we still wear a mask? And, what would it be like to party in a hoarder’s home?

My mind went back to a few television shows I’ve stumbled upon about hoarding. The homes were always so packed with items considered precious to the owners that a person would have to make a trail or crawl over mountains of stuff just to get through. According to these shows, a professional trained in the understanding of hoarding would work with the person for weeks or months to get him or her to accept the idea of releasing some of the belongings. The process was slow and agonizing to the hoarder.

Would we have a place to sit or stand? Where would we put the gifts for the names we had drawn and the food we had volunteered to bring? After reminding myself that reality shows are often exaggerations of the truth, I stopped dwelling on such things.