With hundreds of miles of hiking trials in the county and trail tourism growing throughout the state, Burke County Tourism Development Authority will host a celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in March.

The celebration will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the City of Morganton Municipal Auditorium (CoMMA). The event is free to the public.

Debra Holt Noel, a producer and host with UNC-TV, will be the master of ceremonies for the event, said Ed Phillips, executive director of Burke County Tourism Development Authority.

More than 20 exhibitors and vendors are expected for the event, including two inflatable obstacle courses for kids. CBS Sports in Morganton has donated a Hobie Kayak, valued at $2,500, as a door prize for the event. Winner must be present to claim the kayak, according to a release from the tourism authority.

Exhibitors, including Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, will be in the lobby and mezzanine with interactive items, he said.

Food trucks also will be onsite during the event, according to the release.

In addition, Phillips said there will be some hikes associated with the celebration. He said Foothills Conservancy of NC will lead a hike at Oak Hill Community Park & Forest and Friends of Valdese Rec is leading a hike the morning of the celebration.

Representatives with the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service and NC State Parks will be at the event, Phillips said.

The keynote presentations on the main stage at CoMMA for the event will include Jennifer Pharr Davis, Earl Hunter Jr., Randy Johnson and Dr. Seth Hawkins, according to the release.

The release said Davis is a lover of long trails and good stories who has inspired women and men across the country with her message that “the trail is there for everyone at every phase of life” and has made a name for herself as a National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, hiker, speaker and author. Davis was featured in the 2020 IMAX film Into America’s Wild narrated by Morgan Freeman, serves on the President’s Council for Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, and is founder and owner of Blue Ridge Hiking Company, the guiding service she began in 2008, the release said.

Hunter Jr. is the founder and president of Black Folks Camp Too — a marketing-driven business whose mission is to increase diversity in the outdoor industry by making it easier, more interesting and more fun for Black folks to go camping, the release said. At the heart of Black Folks Camp Too is the belief that once Black people become more active campers and begin enjoying the outdoor lifestyle, it will help break down barriers to create more inclusive communities and stronger relationships overall, the release said. Black Folks Camp Too assists in removing fears, adding knowledge and inviting more Black families to build memories and strengthen family bonds, the release said.

Johnson is the author of “Grandfather Mountain: The History and Culture of an Appalachian Icon” and will speak about his experiences in the outdoors and show his collection of images taken in the North Carolina mountains, the release said. Johnson’s books and nationally published articles and photography have for decades featured the Southern Appalachians and his global travels as a skier and hiker, it said. For 20 years, he was editor-in-chief of United Airlines travel magazine Hemispheres, named world’s best airline magazine in 2006. Johnson launched Grandfather Mountain’s trail preservation program in 1978 and has served since the 1980s as a task force leader and board member for NC’s Mountains-to-Sea Trail, the release said. He’s also the author of “Southern Snow,” “Hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway,” “Hiking North Carolina” and “Best Easy Day Hikes Great Smoky Mountains,” the release said.

Hawkins will present “Being Prepared in the Outdoors” at the event. He is an anthropologist, writer and physician based in Burke County. He is dual board certified in emergency medicine and EMS. He has multiple wilderness roles, including as local emergency medical advisor (federal medical director) of all US Forests in NC, the Cape Hatteras and Cape Lookout National Seashores, and as state medical director of all NC State Parks, the release said. He also serves as medical advisor for REI, the NC Outward Bound School and the National Association for Search & Rescue, the release said.

Phillips said there are 77 individually named hiking trails that make up 220 miles of trail in Burke County. That includes state and national trails such as Overmountian Victory Trail, as well as locally built trails like the Catawba River Greenway and Fonta Flora State Trail, he said.

On Aug. 10, 2021, the North Carolina State Legislature passed House Bill 554 designating 2023 as the “North Carolina Year of The Trail.” The designation underscores the tremendous energy behind showcasing, promoting and celebrating trails in the state both in terms of their positive impact on quality of life for residents as well as significant economic impact on individual communities who benefit from “trail tourism,” the release from the Burke County Tourism Development Authority said.