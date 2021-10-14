Cemetery service honors Revolutionary War heroes

The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored a “Service of Remembrance” for three Revolutionary War patriots known to be buried at Obeth Cemetery in Burke County on Sunday, Oct. 10.
The event drew more than 60 people to the cemetery, located in Lake James State Park, one couple came from Iowa. Participants included Robert L. Patton, IV and the Sons of the American Revolution, Denton’s Chapel Boy Scout Troop 899, and Steve Ricker and members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
DAR member Patricia Baldi-Davis performed bagpipe music, and members of the Children of the American Revolution, Colon and Ivan Daniels of Tennessee, provided fife and drum music.
The patriots honored were William Fullwood, John Gibbs and Lawrence Unger. DAR member Andrea Kiser, who has been instrumental in restoring Obeth Cemetery, spoke in memory of her third great-grandfather, Pvt. William Fullwood, born Nov. 10, 1764.
“He entered the war at age 17 and fought with Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox,” Kiser said.
She said that after the war he wrote, “I was trying to guard the Tree of Liberty.”
Marilyn Gibbs Alger stood at the grave of her fourth great-grandfather, Pvt. John Gibbs, as she shared information about his life.
“He was born in Burke County in 1755 and was a Methodist minister, a father, and served at Obeth Methodist Church,” Alger said. “He served in the North Carolina militia and fought in the battle of Cowpens, the turning point of the war in the south.”
Gibbs was married to his wife, Rebecca, for 70 years and died at age 91.
DAR member and cemetery restoration volunteer, Susan Houck, spoke beside the grave of Lawrence Unger.
“He entered Revolutionary War service on Christmas Day in 1779 in Salisbury and was a private who marched to South Carolina,” Houck said.
He served for three tours of duty in the war, surviving the American loss at the Battle of Camden, South Carolina.
Nora Coffey, superintendent of Lake James State Park, briefly addressed the attendees to thank Andrea Kiser and DAR for their work in the cemetery.
“If not for volunteers like DAR, we would not have been able to maintain it,” Coffey said.
DAR Regent Janie Matthews expressed appreciation for Kiser’s restoration efforts at Obeth Cemetery.
“Kiser has raised $17,000 for landscaping and tree clearing through her Facebook page, ‘Lest We Forget — Obeth Remembered,’” Matthews said.