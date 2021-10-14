Cemetery service honors Revolutionary War heroes

The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored a “Service of Remembrance” for three Revolutionary War patriots known to be buried at Obeth Cemetery in Burke County on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The event drew more than 60 people to the cemetery, located in Lake James State Park, one couple came from Iowa. Participants included Robert L. Patton, IV and the Sons of the American Revolution, Denton’s Chapel Boy Scout Troop 899, and Steve Ricker and members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.

DAR member Patricia Baldi-Davis performed bagpipe music, and members of the Children of the American Revolution, Colon and Ivan Daniels of Tennessee, provided fife and drum music.

The patriots honored were William Fullwood, John Gibbs and Lawrence Unger. DAR member Andrea Kiser, who has been instrumental in restoring Obeth Cemetery, spoke in memory of her third great-grandfather, Pvt. William Fullwood, born Nov. 10, 1764.

“He entered the war at age 17 and fought with Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox,” Kiser said.

She said that after the war he wrote, “I was trying to guard the Tree of Liberty.”