Census community survey shows dramatic drop in Burke child poverty

Burke County, its residents and businesses have been going through some big changes in the last two years that might have escaped a lot of people’s notice.

And a lot of those changes are good news for its population.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey was released in September and shows poverty levels for Burke County have greatly improved, as has the number of residents with health insurance.

Poverty

Poverty rates between 2019 and 2021 in the area show there was a big drop in residents who are at or below the poverty rate. All of the counties in the Unifour region — Burke, Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander — saw drops in poverty levels but Burke saw one of the largest, said Taylor Dellinger, data analyst for Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

The poverty rate in Burke County for both children and adults saw a dramatic two-year drop. Dellinger said in 2019, the poverty level for children and adults was 21%. By 2021, the rate had fallen to 13.8%, he said.

“That’s a big change in a couple years,” Dellinger said.

And the drop in the poverty rate was even more dramatic for children in the county.

In 2019, the American Community Survey reported that 40% of children under 18 in Burke County were at or below the poverty level.

The 2021 American Community Survey showed that number has been cut by more than half, dropping to 17.4%, Dellinger said.

So what caused the dramatic drop in poverty in Burke County?

Dellinger attributes it to the child income tax credit, more baby boomers being eligible for social security as well as people getting back to work after COVID.

Dellinger said he believes the child income tax credit has lifted families above the poverty line.

The other factor that didn’t exist in 2019 is a large number of job openings, which has helped drive up wages in an effort to attract or retain workers, Dellinger said.

Currently, there are two job openings for every one person in Burke, he said.

Dellinger said the NC Department of Commerce reported that as of August, there were 2,765 job openings in Burke County. The number of people unemployed in the county was 1,359.

“So that’s like the highest ratio of job openings for employees that I’ve ever seen in Burke County,” Dellinger said. “I tried to look back at like data from the ’90s and the early 2000s, but it’s never been like that.”

In Catawba County, the employee pool is even tighter. Dellinger said there are three job openings for every one person. Even in Alexander County, which has a population of 36,644, there are more job openings than people to fill them. Dellinger said that’s the first time he has seen that in Alexander County.

And he doesn’t see the job market changing anytime soon.

Dellinger said as more and more baby boomers retire over the next 10 years, that’s going to keep the number of job openings really high.

Economists and analysts have been warning for years about the void in the workforce that baby boomers would leave as that generation’s population retired.

“The data clearly shows that that’s been coming for a very long (time), for years and years,” Dellinger said.

He said COVID-19 likely accelerated the decision to retire for some baby boomers.

And when companies lose a worker to retirement, it is losing valuable years of experience, he said.

“Companies have to figure out how to get the right talent in to keep everything going,” Dellinger said.

Health insurance

Some more good news is the percentage of Burke County residents with health insurance is at an historic level.

Dellinger said the community survey shows 90% of Burke County residents had health insurance in 2021, which is the highest it’s ever been.

Dellinger said he believes the reasons behind the high percentage of people with health insurance is due to more people who have signed up for the Affordable Care Act, as well as Medicaid, and more retirees being eligible for Medicare.

“I think that’s helped to push that number up,” Dellinger said. “Ideally, it would be nice if it was 100, but 90 is the highest that I’ve ever seen that.”

Race

Minority groups in Burke County also are seeing some changes.

The latest community survey shows Hispanics are the largest minority group in Burke at 7,184 people out of the county’s population of 87,570, with African-Americans making up the second largest minority group at 4,800 people, Dellinger said.

But mixed-race residents are catching up and likely will become the largest minority group in another 10 years, Delllinger said.

He said mixed-race residents are the third-largest minority group, at 4,600 people, in Burke.

That mixed-race population grew by several thousand people in the last decade, he said.

The growth in the mixed-race population is a national trend. Dellinger said it is the fastest growing minority group in the region now. He expects when the 2030 census is done it will be the largest minority group in the area.

Burke changes

“I guess one of the main themes (of the 2021 survey) is that the county and the region continues to change rapidly both whether it’s age or ethnic makeup, or employment earnings. All that stuff’s working together and it’s changing really, really rapidly,” Dellinger said.

So how will all that impact Burke County?

Dellinger said Burke will continue to attract all different types of employers and companies, with a mix of service and manufacturing.

“Manufacturing is going to remain important to our county for the foreseeable future,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger believes the mix of service and manufacturing employment will emphasize the importance of the programs the high schools and the community college are doing, such as the Skilled Trades Program at Western Piedmont Community College. The college is currently constructing a building for the skilled trades program.

Dellinger said that training will be critically important to the future. If the county wants to continue to attract businesses to the different industrial facilities and industrial parks, it will need a pipeline of workers, he said.

Those workers also are going to need places to live.

“So coming up with housing that is affordable, whether it’s owner-occupied or renter-occupied apartments, that’s going to be really, really important. And I know that the county, Morganton and BDI, they’ve all got programs that are looking into that but that’s going to be very, very important.”