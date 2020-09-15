Center has PPE available for farmers, farm workers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center has free face coverings/masks, shields and bottles of hand sanitizer available for farmers and farm workers to help protect them from coronavirus.

The personal protective equipment is being made available by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to help prevent and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks among the agricultural workforce, delivering critical PPE for use by agricultural workers across the state.

“Farm workers are deemed an essential workforce, and it is imperative that people who cultivate and harvest North Carolina’s wide variety of crops are protected,” said Spring Williams Byrd, director of the center. “To support prevention efforts that are proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, NCDHHS is distributing over 900,000 masks and other infection control supplies to North Carolina Cooperative Extension county centers across the state for distribution to farms and agricultural operations. In addition to masks, the deliveries included hand sanitizer and cloth face coverings for workers to take home.”

Local farmers are encouraged to call the center at 828-764-9480 to request the PPE. They will be asked to give the following information:

» Name and phone number