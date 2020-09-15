Center has PPE available for farmers, farm workers

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center has free face coverings/masks, shields and bottles of hand sanitizer available for farmers and farm workers to help protect them from coronavirus.
The personal protective equipment is being made available by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to help prevent and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks among the agricultural workforce, delivering critical PPE for use by agricultural workers across the state.
“Farm workers are deemed an essential workforce, and it is imperative that people who cultivate and harvest North Carolina’s wide variety of crops are protected,” said Spring Williams Byrd, director of the center. “To support prevention efforts that are proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, NCDHHS is distributing over 900,000 masks and other infection control supplies to North Carolina Cooperative Extension county centers across the state for distribution to farms and agricultural operations. In addition to masks, the deliveries included hand sanitizer and cloth face coverings for workers to take home.”
Local farmers are encouraged to call the center at 828-764-9480 to request the PPE. They will be asked to give the following information:
» Name and phone number
» How many masks they are requesting
» How many farm workers need supplies
» Whether hand sanitizer or face shields are needed
» Date and approximate time of pickup
Extension staff members will pack the items in a kit for easy pickup.
Spring Williams-Byrd is the director of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or spring_williams@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.